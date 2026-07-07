Logistics Plus is Named to Armstrong & Associates' 2026 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL List
Logistics Plus ranked 47th, placing it among the top 50 transportation management companies.
A&A, a leading supply chain market research and consulting firm, recognized 215 3PLs across 11 categories this year as part of its annual Top 3PL Awards program. The rankings are based on A&A's ongoing 3PL market research and evaluate company revenues, services provided, and overall market position within the global logistics industry.
The Domestic Transportation Management category recognizes non-asset and asset-light 3PLs that manage and optimize domestic freight movement on behalf of their customers, a core capability within LP's broader portfolio of transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions. LP ranked number 47 on the list.
“Being named to A&A's Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management list is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day for our customers,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus. “This honor reflects the strength of our carrier relationships, the discipline of our Logistics Plus and LoadDelivered Logistics operations teams, and our continued investment in the technology and people that make reliable freight management possible.”
The recognition comes as Logistics Plus prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary this August, marking three decades of growth from a single Erie, Pennsylvania office into a global supply chain solutions provider operating in more than 55 countries.
A&A's complete 2026 Top 3PL Lists and award details are available at 3plogistics.com/top-3pl-lists.
About Armstrong & Associates
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a recognized leader in third-party logistics market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A's proprietary data and rankings are widely cited across the logistics industry, including in media coverage and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PLs. Learn more at 3plogistics.com.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
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