Logistics Plus is Named to Armstrong & Associates' 2026 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL List

2026 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL List

2026 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL List

Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus

Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus

Logistics Plus ranked 47th, placing it among the top 50 transportation management companies.

This honor reflects the strength of our carrier relationships, the discipline of our Logistics Plus and LoadDelivered Logistics operations teams, and our investments in technology and people.”
— Yuriy Ostapyak
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, today announced that it has been named to Armstrong & Associates, Inc.'s (A&A's) 2026 Top 100 list of Domestic Transportation Management (DTM) third-party logistics providers (3PLs).

A&A, a leading supply chain market research and consulting firm, recognized 215 3PLs across 11 categories this year as part of its annual Top 3PL Awards program. The rankings are based on A&A's ongoing 3PL market research and evaluate company revenues, services provided, and overall market position within the global logistics industry.

The Domestic Transportation Management category recognizes non-asset and asset-light 3PLs that manage and optimize domestic freight movement on behalf of their customers, a core capability within LP's broader portfolio of transportation, warehousing, and supply chain solutions. LP ranked number 47 on the list.

“Being named to A&A's Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management list is a meaningful recognition of the work our team does every day for our customers,” said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus. “This honor reflects the strength of our carrier relationships, the discipline of our Logistics Plus and LoadDelivered Logistics operations teams, and our continued investment in the technology and people that make reliable freight management possible.”

The recognition comes as Logistics Plus prepares to celebrate its 30th anniversary this August, marking three decades of growth from a single Erie, Pennsylvania office into a global supply chain solutions provider operating in more than 55 countries.

A&A's complete 2026 Top 3PL Lists and award details are available at 3plogistics.com/top-3pl-lists.

About Armstrong & Associates

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a recognized leader in third-party logistics market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services. A&A's proprietary data and rankings are widely cited across the logistics industry, including in media coverage and the securities filings of publicly traded 3PLs. Learn more at 3plogistics.com.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's 1,400+ employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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Logistics Plus - Built For What's Next

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Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+ +1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus, Inc.
1406 Peach Street
Erie, Pennsylvania, 16501
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+1 866-564-7587
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Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

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