NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule July 6 – July 10, 2026

*Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

July 6 – July 10, 2026

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**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 6

No public meetings

Tuesday, July 7

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 8

9:45 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol

10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs leadership

Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol

11:10 a.m. Meet with Herriman High School Rugby Team

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

11:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget fellows

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

2:00 p.m. Tour Oshkosh AeroTech facility

Location: Ogden

3:45 p.m. Meet with with cabinet and senior staff over housing initiatives

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol



Thursday, July 9

8:30 a.m. Speak at Show Up for Teachers Educator Advocate Breakfast

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy

Media Access

11:45 a.m. Participate in Q&A with Rich Nye at Show Up for Teachers Conference

Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy



Friday, July 10

7:50 a.m. Speak at 2026 Colonel’s Challenge

Location: Soldier Hollow Trailhead, Midway

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

July 6 – July 10, 2026

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

**All times are listed in the local time zone**

Monday, July 6

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors

Location: Virtual

1:30 p.m. Legal Update

Location: Virtual

Tuesday, July 7

No public meetings

Wednesday, July 8

9:45 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting

Location: Virtual

10:30 a.m. Meeting with Executive Staff

Location: Virtual



Thursday, July 9

No public meetings

Friday, July 10

No public meetings