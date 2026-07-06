NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule July 6 – July 10, 2026
*Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
July 6 – July 10, 2026
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**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 6
No public meetings
Tuesday, July 7
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 8
9:45 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Governor’s office, Utah State Capitol
10:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs leadership
Location: Rampton Room, Utah State Capitol
11:10 a.m. Meet with Herriman High School Rugby Team
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
11:30 a.m. Meet with Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget fellows
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
2:00 p.m. Tour Oshkosh AeroTech facility
Location: Ogden
3:45 p.m. Meet with with cabinet and senior staff over housing initiatives
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Thursday, July 9
8:30 a.m. Speak at Show Up for Teachers Educator Advocate Breakfast
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
Media Access
11:45 a.m. Participate in Q&A with Rich Nye at Show Up for Teachers Conference
Location: Mountain America Exposition Center, Sandy
Friday, July 10
7:50 a.m. Speak at 2026 Colonel’s Challenge
Location: Soldier Hollow Trailhead, Midway
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
July 6 – July 10, 2026
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
**All times are listed in the local time zone**
Monday, July 6
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Lieutenant Governor’s Office Administrative and Election Directors
Location: Virtual
1:30 p.m. Legal Update
Location: Virtual
Tuesday, July 7
No public meetings
Wednesday, July 8
9:45 a.m. Boards and Commissions meeting
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Meeting with Executive Staff
Location: Virtual
Thursday, July 9
No public meetings
Friday, July 10
No public meetings
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