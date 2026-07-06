Tickets for October World Premiere of Statler Brothers Musical ‘Some I Wrote’ Now On Sale

Some I Wrote: A. Musical Story of the Songs of The Statler Brothers

Be among the first to experience the world premiere of Some I Wrote, an original musical celebrating The Statler Brothers' legacy.

STAUNTON, VA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShenanArts has announced that tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated world premiere of Some I Wrote : A Musical Story of the Songs of The Statler Brothers, an all-new musical celebrating the music, memories, and remarkable legacy of one of country music's most beloved groups.The production will take the stage October 15-18 and October 22-25, 2026, at ShenanArts in downtown Staunton, bringing audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience inspired by the book The Music of The Statler Brothers: An Anthology by Statler Brothers founding member and songwriter Don Reid. The musical has been adapted for the stage by Jeff McDaniel and Cori McDaniel and features the stories behind many of the group's iconic songs, paired with the rich harmonies that made The Statler Brothers legends in country and gospel music.As the hometown of The Statler Brothers, Staunton provides the perfect setting for the musical's debut."There's something incredibly special about premiering this production in the hometown of The Statler Brothers," said Matt Parrish, Artistic Director of ShenanArts. "Their history here, and the lasting impression that they have made is undeniable. Some I Wrote offers an evening filled with laughter, memories, incredible harmonies, and the stories behind songs that have touched generations."The production features a talented local cast and creative team dedicated to bringing Don Reid's personal stories to life through music, storytelling, and theatrical performance. Audiences can expect beloved classics alongside lesser-known gems, all woven together into an intimate celebration of family, faith, friendship, and the songwriting that made The Statler Brothers one of the most awarded groups in country music history.Tickets are expected to be in high demand due to the production's world premiere status and the enduring popularity of The Statler Brothers. Patrons are encouraged to reserve seats early.Tickets and additional information are available at https://shenanarts.org/someiwrote/ Performance DatesOctober 15-18, 2026October 22-25, 2026About ShenanArtsShenanArts produces a diverse season of musicals, plays, concerts, educational programming, and original works while providing exceptional live entertainment and arts education for audiences throughout the region.

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