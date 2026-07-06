Devin J. Garofalo Joins the LPL Business Leaders Forum

Colonial River Wealth Management CEO Collaborates with Top Advisors and Industry Leaders at Exclusive LPL Event Focused on Growth, Innovation, and Leadership.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devin J. Garofalo , AIF, CEO and Senior Wealth Advisor of Colonial River Wealth Management, recently participated in LPL Financial’s 2026 Business Leaders Forum, an exclusive gathering designed to help leading financial advisors strengthen their businesses, enhance client service, and prepare for the future of wealth management.Held in Philadelphia and hosted in collaboration with The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, the Business Leaders Forum brought together accomplished advisors from across the country to engage in advanced discussions on leadership, practice management, artificial intelligence, business growth strategies, and innovation. The multi-day event featured presentations from Wharton faculty, LPL executives, and industry experts, all centered on helping advisory firms operate more effectively, grow intentionally, and lead at a higher level.Throughout the forum, attendees participated in interactive sessions covering topics such as leveraging artificial intelligence for advisory services, scaling advisory practices, enhancing client relationships, advanced planning strategies, and building high-performing teams. The program also included collaborative networking opportunities with fellow advisors and industry partners.“It was an incredible opportunity to exchange ideas with some of the industry's most accomplished professionals,” said Garofalo. “The insights shared by Wharton faculty, LPL leadership, and fellow advisors reinforced the importance of continuous innovation, strategic growth, and delivering exceptional value to clients. I look forward to applying many of these ideas to further strengthen our practice and enhance client experience.”Garofalo’s participation in the forum reflects his ongoing commitment to professional development and leadership within the financial services industry. Earlier this year, he was recognized as a 2025 Summit Level Advisor at LPL Financial, placing him among the top-ranked advisors affiliated with the firm nationwide. He also serves as Chair of Marketing for the LPL Government Relations Advisor Council.With more than 22 years of experience in financial services, Devin Garofalo has built a reputation as a trusted advisor and business leader. As CEO of Colonial River Wealth Management, he works closely with individuals, families, business owners, and retirees to develop personalized wealth management strategies designed to help clients pursue their long-term financial goals. Through a client-focused approach, Garofalo remains committed to delivering thoughtful guidance, comprehensive planning, and exceptional service.Securities offered through LPL Financial: Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Colonial River Investments, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Colonial River Wealth Management and Colonial River Investments, LLC are separate entities from LPL Financial.###For more news and information on Devin J. Garofalo of Colonial River Wealth Management, please visit the firm’s website https://www.colonialriver.com/ XXX

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