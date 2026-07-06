Burlington County Commissioners Announce Lineup for 2026 Summer Concert Series

Get ready for another rocking summer, Burlington County!

The Burlington County Summer Concert Series returns this month with another fantastic lineup of musicians and tribute bands performing favorite hits from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Earth Wind & Fire, Pink Floyd, Eagles, Zac Brown, and more.

The free concerts kick off on Saturday, July 11 with a performance by the BStreetBand – billed as one of the world’s longest-running Bruce Spingstren tribute bands -- at Historic Smithville Park (803 Smithville Road, Eastampton). Subsequent concerts will be held on Friday and Saturday nights through August 29, with most of the shows being held at the Burlington County Amphitheater (5 Pioneer Boulevard, Westampton) next to the Burlington County Library.

“The Burlington County Summer Concert Series has grown bigger and better each year, and the shows are now among our County’s most popular events,” said Burlington County Commissioner Deputy Director Allison Eckel, liaison to the County Department of Resource Conservation and Parks. “This summer features another exciting lineup of talented artists, tributes and cover bands. It’s a great night out for couples, families, groups of friends or anyone who loves live music.”

“Burlington County residents don’t need to go to Philadelphia, New York or the Jersey Shore for great live music and entertainment,” added Commissioner Randy Brolo. “There are fantastic shows to experience right here at home with world class talents performing all your favorite tunes from Springsteen, Pink Floyd and other greats without breaking your bank account.”

The complete lineup of summer concerts is as follows:

July 11: BStreetBand , a tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen (held at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton) .

, a tribute to the music of Bruce Springsteen . July 17: Let’s Groove Tonight, a tribute to the music of Earth Wind & Fire featuring saxophonist Curtis Johnson, who performed with the original band.

a tribute to the music of Earth Wind & Fire featuring saxophonist Curtis Johnson, who performed with the original band. July 18: The Sensational Soul Cruisers , a famous Jersey band featuring sequined-clad singers and horn players performing Motown favorites.

, a famous Jersey band featuring sequined-clad singers and horn players performing Motown favorites. July 24: The Wonton Soups , a band with a unique sound blending ska, funk, swing, punk and big band.

, a band with a unique sound blending ska, funk, swing, punk and big band. July 25: Legends of Classic Rock , a powerhouse supergroup band featuring former members of legendary rock bands Great White, Quiet Riot, White Lion, Alice Cooper, David Lee Roth and Winger performing their rock and metal favorites.

, a powerhouse supergroup band featuring former members of legendary rock bands Great White, Quiet Riot, White Lion, Alice Cooper, David Lee Roth and Winger performing their rock and metal favorites. July 31: Vintage ’57 Band , a tribute band performing classic hits from the 1950s and early 1960s.

, a tribute band performing classic hits from the 1950s and early 1960s. Aug. 1: Shake Rattle & Roll Pianos , a New York City favorite that mixes piano entertainers performing audience requests, from Bill Joel to Bon Jovi, Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, no request is out-of-bounds!

, a New York City favorite that mixes piano entertainers performing audience requests, from Bill Joel to Bon Jovi, Britney Spears to Bruno Mars, no request is out-of-bounds! Aug. 7: Boat House Row , a yacht rock tribute party featuring the smooth rock classics from Hall & Oats, Toto, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan and more.

, a yacht rock tribute party featuring the smooth rock classics from Hall & Oats, Toto, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan and more. Aug. 8: Best of the Eagles , a band hailed as the ultimate tribute to the iconic rock legends.

, a band hailed as the ultimate tribute to the iconic rock legends. Aug. 14: Triple Rail Turn , one the East Coast’s premier modern country bands performing boot scootin hits.

, one the East Coast’s premier modern country bands performing boot scootin hits. Aug. 15: Karly C & The Rebel Y’all Band , a high-energy country-rock band led by a Nashville Music Row charting artist.

, a high-energy country-rock band led by a Nashville Music Row charting artist. Aug. 21: Pink Talking Fish , a unique tribute band that fuses the music of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish in a funky, fun mashup.

, a unique tribute band that fuses the music of Pink Floyd, Talking Heads and Phish in a funky, fun mashup. Aug. 22: Emo Night Karaoke , a live band karaoke experience that invites members of the audience to perform lead vocals on favorite punk and emo songs.

, a live band karaoke experience that invites members of the audience to perform lead vocals on favorite punk and emo songs. Aug. 29: Zac Brown Tribute Band, the premier tribute to the chart-topping country rock phenomenon (held at Historic Smithville Park, 803 Smithville Road, Eastampton).

All shows begin at 6 PM with an opening act, followed by the evening’s headliner at 7 PM. Attendees can set up chairs and blankets in the beginning at 4 PM. Seating is first available, but the top row of the amphitheater is reserved for attendees with mobility challenges, including those with wheelchairs, walkers or canes, along with their caregivers.

Concert goers are permitted to bring their own food and beverages. Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, vaping products or other drugs are not permitted.

The concerts are organized by the Burlington County Parks System with support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. They highlight a season packed with entertainment, activities and programs at Burlington County parks, museums and galleries.

Residents and visitors can review all scheduled Burlington County Parks events, activities and exhibits in the Burlington County Parks Summer Program Guide, available online at https://www.burlingtoncountynj.gov/2139/Parks.

Information is also available on the Burlington County Parks free app available from Apple and GooglePlay stores.