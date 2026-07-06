July 14 Virtual Public Meeting on Agricultural Worker Housing Land Use Code Update DC-26-0001

Key Points

Boulder County is hosting a virtual public meeting on July 14 to explain a project that could update land use rules for agricultural worker housing in unincorporated areas of the county.

Staff will provide an overview of the proposed update and answer questions at the meeting.

Register to attend the meeting, or view the project webpage for more information or to contact staff.

Boulder County, Colo. - The public is invited to join Boulder County staff for a virtual kickoff meeting on Tuesday, July 14, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. to learn about the Agricultural Worker Housing Land Use Code Update.

Staff will provide an overview of the project, explain why this code update is being undertaken, review the anticipated project timeline, and share opportunities for the public to stay informed and participate in future outreach activities throughout the project.

The Boulder County Land Use Code applies only to the unincorporated portions of Boulder County, not incorporated cities and towns.

July 14 Virtual Public Meeting

What: Virtual Public Meeting on DC-26-0001: Text Amendments to the Land Use Code related to Agricultural Worker Housing

When: Tuesday, July 14, 2026 from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Where: Virtual Public Meeting via Zoom. Register to attend.

Attendees can submit questions via the Zoom question and answer (Q&A) feature throughout the meeting, which staff will answer at the end of the presentation.

Registration is required, but participants can register at any time, including after the meeting has started. A recording of the meeting video will be posted on the Community Planning and Permitting YouTube channel after the meeting.

Background

On March 3, 2026, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners authorized Community Planning and Permitting staff to explore whether updates to the Boulder County Land Use Code could better support safe, practical, and appropriately scaled housing opportunities for agricultural workers.

Agricultural workers play an essential role in supporting Boulder County’s local food system. However, agricultural employers have consistently identified housing availability, affordability, and regulatory limitations as challenges to recruiting and retaining the workforce needed to sustain local agricultural operations.

While housing availability and affordability are influenced by many factors beyond the scope of land use regulations, Boulder County Community Planning and Permitting has a unique role in evaluating whether existing Land Use Code provisions adequately support the range of housing needs associated with agricultural operations in unincorporated Boulder County. Through this project, staff will explore whether targeted Code updates could help reduce regulatory barriers to agricultural worker housing while continuing to balance considerations related to public health and safety, infrastructure, environmental resources, and rural character.

View more information on the DC-26-0001: Text Amendments to the Land Use Code related to Agricultural Worker Housing webpage.

Contact Staff

Stay Informed

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