KDP Statement on President Trump Blocking Affordable Housing for Kentuckians
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, with President Trump refusing to sign bipartisan affordable housing legislation unless Congress carries out Trump’s continued assault on elections, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:
“Republican policies have stripped health insurance from millions, driven inflation and gas prices through the roof, and wrecked the national economy.
“Now, with a rare bipartisan bill awaiting his signature, President Trump is ordering Congress to gut your voting rights instead of taking steps to ease the pain of Kentucky families.
“Considering the failures of this year’s legislative session, it’s clear he speaks for the entire Republican Party when he calls affordable housing ‘so unimportant.’ The GOP doesn’t care if Kentuckians have affordable housing, as long as they can’t exercise their constitutional right to the ballot.”
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