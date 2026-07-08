Porch Group's Inspection Division Welcomes Back ISN Co-Founder Chris Schuld as Director of Engineering

Chris Schuld - Director of Engineering - Porch Inspection Division

Industry pioneer returns with deep AI expertise to lead software development across the company's full suite of inspection products and services.

Porch.com (NASDAQ:PRCH)

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH), the leading home services software company, announced today that Chris Schuld, a co-founder of Inspection Support Network (ISN), is rejoining the company as Director of Engineering for Porch's Inspection division. In this role, Chris will lead engineering across the division's full portfolio of products and services, including Inspection Support Network, Home Inspector Pro Palmtech , America's Call Center, Guardian Inspection Payments, and Inspector Services Group.The appointment signals a renewed commitment to accelerating product development and deepening the division's investment in artificial intelligence at a moment when the inspection industry is undergoing rapid technological change.A founder returns with fresh ideasChris co-founded Inspection Support Network in 2002, where he wrote much of the platform's original code. Building and growing the business gave him deep, firsthand insight into the workflows, challenges, and opportunities unique to home inspectors. After departing Porch in 2021, he went on to launch several technology startups before overseeing U.S. engineering teams at Wix.com, one of the world's largest web development platforms. Throughout his time as an entrepreneur, Chris developed deep expertise in applied AI, specifically how modern models can be deployed to create faster, smarter, and more intuitive experiences for businesses and consumers."What drew me back are the people on this team and the almost unlimited opportunities we have to build incredible software for home inspectors," said Chris Schuld. "I'm looking forward to working alongside everyone to build the best overall software and services platform for inspectors, and I'm excited to push the envelope and accelerate our pace of innovation."Leading the industry into its next chapterThe home inspection industry stands at an inflection point. For years, inspection software focused primarily on logistics like scheduling, reporting, and payments. Today, advances in AI and modern cloud infrastructure are making it possible to reimagine what those tools can do: helping inspectors work more efficiently, serve clients more effectively, and grow their businesses with software that matches the sophistication of their professional needs. With a unified platform already serving more inspectors than any other company in the market, the Inspection division is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation."Chris built the foundation of ISN, and now he's coming back with the experience and vision to build what comes next for our inspection ecosystem," said Adam Long, General Manager of Inspection. "His combination of deep inspection industry knowledge and modern AI expertise makes him exactly the right person to lead our engineering teams at this moment. We're thrilled to have him."About Inspection Support NetworkInspection Support Network (ISN) is the leading business management software for home inspection companies, serving thousands of inspectors across the United States and Canada. ISN is part of Porch Group's Inspection division, which also includes Home Inspector Pro, Palmtech, America's Call Center, Guardian Inspection Payments, and Inspector Services Group, which together form the most comprehensive software and services platform in the inspection industry.About Porch GroupPorch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) is a vertical software company reinventing the home services industry. Porch provides software and services to home inspection companies, insurance agencies, and moving companies, helping them grow their businesses and better serve homeowners. For more information, visit www.porchgroup.com

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