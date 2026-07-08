New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center Receives Two Prestigious 2026 Wellness Awards

New York Ayurveda 2026 Awards

Two distinguished 2026 honors recognize New York Ayurveda’s longstanding commitment to authentic Ayurveda, Panchakarma, and personalized wellness.

These honors inspire us to continue advancing awareness of authentic Ayurveda while providing thoughtful, personalized wellness experiences rooted in its timeless traditions.” — Nisha Saini

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center , a longstanding Manhattan destination for authentic Ayurveda and Panchakarma, has received two distinguished honors in 2026, recognizing its commitment to personalized wellness, traditional Ayurvedic practices, and professional excellence.The Center was named:• Ayurveda Spa of the Year 2026 — New York/USA by the Travel & Hospitality Awards• Best Ayurvedic Wellness Center in United States by the International Spa and Beauty AwardsThese latest honors continue a history of recognition for New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center, which has received multiple awards and distinctions over the years from respected spa, wellness, travel, and hospitality organizations.Founded by Nisha Saini, the Center has served New York’s diverse wellness community for more than two decades. Raised in the Himalayan region of Himachal Pradesh, India, Saini grew up with Ayurveda as part of everyday life and has dedicated her work to preserving its traditional wisdom while making personalized Ayurvedic care relevant and accessible in a modern urban setting.“Receiving these two honors in 2026 is deeply meaningful to our entire team,” said Saini, Founder and Director of New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center. “We are grateful to our clients and community for their continued trust and support. These recognitions strengthen our commitment to sharing Ayurveda with integrity, personalized care, and respect for its timeless traditions.”Located in Manhattan, the Center offers personalized Ayurvedic consultations, Panchakarma programs , Abhyanga, Shirodhara, traditional Ayurvedic therapies, Marma energy healing, Kansa therapies, Ayurvedic skincare, and individualized lifestyle guidance. Beyond its wellness services, the Center contributes to greater awareness of Ayurveda through education, workshops, community outreach, professional collaborations, and media features.The 2026 honors mark another milestone in the Center’s continued work to preserve authentic Ayurvedic traditions while contributing to the growing relevance of Ayurveda in contemporary wellness.About New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center:New York Ayurveda & Panchakarma Center is a Manhattan-based Ayurvedic wellness center dedicated to authentic Ayurveda, personalized care, Panchakarma, Ayurveda therapies , education, and holistic well-being. For more than two decades, the Center has served a diverse community seeking individualized approaches to wellness.

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