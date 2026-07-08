Three Gluckstein Lawyers Recognized in Lexpert Special Edition: Health Sciences 2026

Three Gluckstein Lawyers are featured in the Lexpert Special Edition: Health Sciences 2026

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gluckstein Lawyers is pleased to announce that three of our medical malpractice lawyers have been recognized in the Lexpert Special Edition, a prestigious annual publication that highlights Canada's leading lawyers across a range of practice areas. Richard Halpern, Jan Marin, and Pinta Maguire have each been included in the Health Sciences category, underscoring our firm's deep expertise and commitment to excellence in this specialized field.

The Lexpert Special Edition is widely regarded as one of the most authoritative references for legal expertise in Canada. Inclusion in the publication is based on rigorous peer assessments and reflects a lawyer's standing within their area of practice. Being recognized in the Health Sciences category highlights the depth of knowledge and experience that Richard Halpern, Jan Marin, and Pinta Maguire bring to their clients.

"This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence and the trust our clients place in us. It reflects the dedication of our team to providing exceptional legal guidance, particularly in the complex and evolving field of health sciences law." – Charles Gluckstein, Managing Partner, Gluckstein Lawyers

Richard Halpern, Jan Marin, and Pinta Maguire have each built distinguished careers representing clients in complex health sciences matters. Their recognition by Lexpert reflects not only their individual accomplishments but also Gluckstein Lawyers' broader reputation as a firm that consistently delivers high-caliber legal counsel.

This latest recognition adds to a growing list of accolades for Gluckstein Lawyers, reinforcing our position as a leader in personal injury and health sciences law. Our firm remains committed to advocating for our clients with the highest standard of legal expertise.

About Gluckstein Lawyers

Gluckstein Lawyers is a leading Canadian law firm with a long-standing reputation for providing compassionate, results-driven legal representation. With a team of highly skilled personal injury lawyers, the firm specializes in a range of practice areas, including catastrophic injury, medical malpractice, and health sciences law. Gluckstein Lawyers is dedicated to pursuing justice for its clients and has earned numerous industry recognitions for its commitment to legal excellence. For more information, visit gluckstein.com.

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