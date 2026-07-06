NAMRU EURAFCENT Welcomes New Command Senior Enlisted Leader

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy - Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) EURAFCENT welcomed Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Essozimna Andjo as its new command senior enlisted leader (CSEL) on June 17.

Andjo, who brings more than two decades of operational and medical experience to the command, is looking forward to mentoring enlisted personnel, fostering professional development and helping to ensure alignment between scientific research efforts and operational needs.

"With a deep well of fleet experience, Senior Chief Andjo is uniquely positioned to help guide our Navy Medicine research mission and mentor the next generation of Navy leaders,” said Capt. Michael Prouty, commanding officer of NAMRU EURAFCENT. “Andjo’s leadership will strengthen our command’s focus on readiness, innovation and force health protection. We are glad to have him aboard.”

“I am honored to be here, and I am committed to fostering continuous education, transparency and open-mindedness, which together form a powerful trio for professional longevity,” Andjo said.

Andjo enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 2004. He served as an aviation structural mechanic before converting to the hospital corpsman, serving at U.S. Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command Sigonella, Italy, supporting clinical operations and force health protection initiatives.

NAMRU EURAFCENT, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, conducts research, surveillance and studies of vaccines, therapeutic agents, diagnostic assays and vector control measures in the EUCOM, AFRICOM and CENTCOM Areas of Responsibility to better prevent and treat infectious diseases in support of Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter health, readiness and lethality.