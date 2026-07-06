Landry Butler, GrandmaFun, Chris Strauss, and Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva to Perform at Nashville’s Kindling Arts Festival

Landry Butler to Debut New Performance at the 2026 Kindling Arts Festival 2026 Kindling Arts Festival - Utopias Banner

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some of the most experimental and daring new works in the Kindling Arts Festival are at the annual Performance Art Showcase. This year’s selection of four bold original creations assembles thought-provoking, tongue-in-cheek, and occasionally glittery reflections of our relationship to business and pleasure.

Spoken word and multimedia artist Landry Butler presents a commentary on the ubiquity of advertising in our lives and the way that health and wellness are marketed to the general public. Through the archetypes of timeshare/snake-oil salesman, radio preacher and infomercial host, Butler offers the placebo effect as a scientifically-proven remedy with the power to change one’s life and allow one to create their own personal utopia, one intention at a time.

Dynamic mover Chris Strauss performs a hilarious send-up to the “9-to-5” culture. Queen of experimental burlesque GrandmaFun invites us into her Mardi Gras world where the Carnival Queen is the center of attention, complete with a trio of Filipino string musicians. Mutli-hyphenate and all-around legend Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva explores the art of clowning with her rainbow-colored character Sprinkles the Clown, unlocking a complicated history of Black circus performers and Sideshow Attractions.

The performances will be at the Darkhorse Theatre, 4610 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, Tenn. on Sat. July 25 @ 2pm and Sun. July 26 at 4pm.

About the Kindling Arts Festival:

Kindling Arts supports experimental artists working in contemporary forms that challenge the limitations of conventional art and performance, providing audiences with exceptional experiences made possible through singular and often unclassifiable collaborations.

Kindling Arts Festival 2026 invites one to explore the theme of Utopias: an invitation to imagine what's possible if we let ourselves dream beyond the limits of what is. We ask, “What does it mean to create in the direction of a world that isn’t here yet? How might artists model systems of belonging, justice, and joy that stretch our shared sense of what’s possible?” Together, we can make something better, not someday, but here and now.

This year’s festival features more than 150 artists in 22 shows at eight venues from Thurs., July 23 to Sun., July 26. Individual tickets and passes are available now at https://www.kindlingarts.com/2026-festival

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