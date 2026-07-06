Asphalt Paving Project Scheduled on S.D. Highway 271 Near Artas

For Immediate Release:

Monday, July 6, 2026

Contact:

John Villbrandt, Mobridge Area Engineer, 605-961-4930

ARTAS, S.D. – On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, asphalt paving will begin on S.D. Highway 271, from S.D. Highway 10 to the North Dakota border. The project includes milling one inch of the existing asphalt surface to improve the ride quality. Twenty percent of the milled material will be recycled into a new two‑inch asphalt concrete overlay. Additional millings will be used to reduce shoulder drop-offs along the corridor.

The guardrail on the bridge over Spring Creek will be upgraded to meet current safety standards. Shoulder rumble strips and new pavement markings will complete the planned improvements.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car during active working hours. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to slow down, follow flagger instructions, and stay alert for workers and equipment.

The prime contractor for this $4.2 million project is Anderson Western, Inc., of Bismark, ND. The contractor anticipates completing paving work by Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, and the overall project completion date is Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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