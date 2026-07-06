Waterfowl Hunting Seminar to Be Offered August 1

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954

July 6, 2026

Concord, NH – A free, introductory waterfowl hunting seminar will be offered by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department on Saturday, August 1, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, Perch Pond Road, in Holderness. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. To sign up for the workshop, or to learn more, visit Events | New<> Hampshire Fish and Game.

The seminar is designed for new waterfowl hunters or hunters interested in trying waterfowling for the first time. Pete Lester, a successful New Hampshire waterfowl hunter with over 40 years of experience and the New Hampshire Field Editor for Waterfowler.com, will conduct the seminar. Lester will walk the novice hunter through the many facets unique to waterfowl hunting, including what every new waterfowl hunter should know and the equipment necessary to have a safe and successful hunt.

The workshop will also cover where to look for ducks and geese, hunting methods, decoys and calling, firearms and ammunition selection, specialty clothing, watercraft, water safety, cleaning and cooking birds, and where to find additional information.

To learn more about the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center.

For more information on hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.HuntNH.com.