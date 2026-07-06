N.C. Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council - July

NC Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council Meeting 2:00PM July 8th, 2026

(Virtual)

Heat Stress Advisory Council meeting on Microsoft Teams meeting

Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/292295349398095?p=9bg6o3giQAQASe3AN8

Meeting ID: 292 295 349 398 095

Passcode: GD2J3AD7 Need help? | System reference

Dial in by phone

+1 984-204-1487,,569962472# United States, Raleigh

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 569 962 472#

Join on a video conferencing device

Tenant key: ncgov@m.webex.com

Video ID: 113 813 133 6

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