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N.C. Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council - July

NC Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council Meeting 2:00PM July 8th, 2026


(Virtual)


Heat Stress Advisory Council meeting on

Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/292295349398095?p=9bg6o3giQAQASe3AN8
Meeting ID: 292 295 349 398 095
Passcode: GD2J3AD7

Need help? | System reference


Dial in by phone
+1 984-204-1487,,569962472# United States, Raleigh


Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 569 962 472#


Join on a video conferencing device
Tenant key: ncgov@m.webex.com
 

Video ID: 113 813 133 6

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N.C. Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council - July

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