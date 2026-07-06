N.C. Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council - July
NC Department of Labor Heat Stress Advisory Council Meeting 2:00PM July 8th, 2026
(Virtual)
Heat Stress Advisory Council meeting on
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/292295349398095?p=9bg6o3giQAQASe3AN8
Meeting ID: 292 295 349 398 095
Passcode: GD2J3AD7
Need help? | System reference
Dial in by phone
+1 984-204-1487,,569962472# United States, Raleigh
Find a local number
Phone conference ID: 569 962 472#
Join on a video conferencing device
Tenant key: ncgov@m.webex.com
Video ID: 113 813 133 6
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