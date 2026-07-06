Ironclads and Innovation: CSS Neuse Museum Brings Civil War Naval History to Life July 11

While most people think of dusty battlefields when they picture the Civil War, the real game-changing technology was happening on the water. On Saturday, July 11, the CSS Neuse Museum will pull back the curtain on this high-seas drama with its immersive summer program, “Sailors in the Summer: Ironclads and Naval Living History.” From 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., regional history will come alive through interactive exhibits, expert-led demonstrations, and hands-on family activities designed to show exactly what it took to survive as a sailor in the 1860s. The event is included with regular admission to the museum. The CSS Neuse Museum is administered by the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The massive technological leaps made by navies during the Civil War completely reshaped the conflict, yet they are rarely given the same spotlight as land battles. This event bridges that gap by letting visitors step straight into the past. Naval history reenactors, museum staff, and dedicated volunteers will be on hand to reveal the daily realities of wartime sailors, from the unique ships they manned and the food they ate to the games they played to pass the time. Guests will even have the unique opportunity to closely examine and handle artifacts from the CSS Neuse Museum’s specialized teaching collection.

Beyond the living history displays, the event features an impressive lineup of special guests and activities. Families can dive into the action with traditional rope-making demonstrations, an "ironclad investigation," and a museum-wide scavenger hunt. History buffs will also get an insider's look at the mysteries of the deep, as a board member from The Friends of the Hunley joins the lineup to discuss the gripping history, construction, and ongoing conservation efforts to preserve the famous H.L. Hunley submarine. The Museum of the Albemarle will also be in attendance to enrich the day's historical perspective.

The CSS Neuse Museum is thrilled to share its passion for local heritage and invites the entire community to experience this exceptional look into America's naval past. Please contact Rachel Kennedy at (252) 526-9600 x222 for more information.

About the CSS Neuse Civil War Museum

The CSS Neuse is the only remaining commissioned Confederate ironclad above water. It was part of a new technology the Confederacy used to counter the Union Navy's superior manpower and firepower.

Learn about this technological advance and warfare in eastern North Carolina at the CSS Neuse Museum. The Confederate Navy launched the CSS Neuse, attempting to gain control of the lower Neuse River and New Bern, but ultimately destroyed the vessel to keep it out of Union hands.

The CSS Neuse Museum is located at 100 N. Queen St., Kinston, N.C., and open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $5/Adult: 13 years old to 64 years old, $4/Senior: 65 years old, $3/Child: 6 years old to 12 years old, and ages five and under are free. As a Blue Star Museum program member, all active-duty military personnel with ID and their families of up to five members get free admission.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) manages, promotes, and enhances the things that people love about North Carolina – its diverse arts and culture, rich history, and spectacular natural areas. At more than 100 sites across the state, the department enhances education, stimulates economic development, improves public health, expands accessibility, and strengthens community resiliency. For more information, please visit www.dncr.nc.gov.