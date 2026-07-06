2Mynds Unveils EdgeCheck: A Breakthrough Approach to Measuring Mental Performance Fitness

EdgeCheck

New EdgeCheck capability strengthens the THRIVE and GRIT performance programs with objective insights, personalized development, and measurable outcomes.

Our mission is to help people understand their mental edge, identify opportunities for improvement, and unlock their fullest potential. EdgeCheck is a major step forward in making that possible.” — Leon Bax

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Mynds today announced the launch of EdgeCheck, a breakthrough assessment solution designed to help individuals and organizations measure, understand, and optimize Mental Performance Fitness.EDGECHECKIntegrated within 2Mynds' flagship FLOW app and the THRIVE and GRIT mentored training and coaching services , EdgeCheck provides a comprehensive evaluation of an individual's Mental Quality of Life, Performance Readiness, and Core Edge Components. The result is a clear understanding of the factors that influence wellbeing, resilience, leadership effectiveness, and performance.As organizations increasingly recognize that performance depends on more than talent, experience, and technical skills, EdgeCheck addresses a critical need: providing objective insight into the mental factors that enable people to perform, adapt, and thrive in challenging environments.MEASUREMENT IMPROVES MANAGEMENT"What gets measured gets managed," said Leon Bax, Founder and CEO of 2Mynds. "For too long, organizations have lacked meaningful ways to evaluate mental performance fitness." EdgeCheck provides a practical, data-driven approach to understanding an individual's current mental fitness, identifying what's helping or hindering performance, and guiding more focused coaching and development conversations.A NEW STANDARD FOR MEASURING MENTAL PERFORMANCE FITNESSEdgeCheck combines quantitative and qualitative assessments to create a holistic view of an individual's Mental Performance Fitness.The assessment is built around a proprietary framework that examines both measurable outcomes and the underlying factors driving those outcomes.QUANTITATIVE MENTAL EDGE FITNESSThe quantitative dimension of EdgeCheck provides objective measurements across three critical areas: (1) Mental Quality of Life (seven domains that provide a comprehensive view of mental aspects of daily life, (2) Performance Readiness (readiness to perform effectively and adapt to the demands of increased pressure), and (3) Core Edge Components (three foundational domains that impact mental performance, covering skills, perspectives, and emotions).MOVING BEYOND SCORES TO DEEPER INSIGHTWhile quantitative data provides valuable measurements, sustainable improvement requires understanding the factors that create results. To accomplish this, EdgeCheck incorporates a comprehensive qualitative assessment. This includes functional and causal cognitive restructuring via a proprietary SPECs framework and, built on that, target setting to establish priority development areas that can generate the greatest positive impact and become the focus of coaching, mentoring, and growth initiatives.THE MENTAL EDGE ANALYSIS REPORTAll EdgeCheck findings are consolidated into a comprehensive Mental Edge Analysis Report, providing individuals, coaches, leaders, and organizations with a clear and actionable roadmap for improvement. The report includes all quantitative and qualitative assessments of the EdgeCheck and transforms assessment data into meaningful insight, helping participants understand where they are today, what is driving their results, and where to focus their efforts to maximize performance and wellbeing.ENHANCING THRIVE AND GRITIntegrated directly into 2Mynds' mentored training and coaching methodology, EdgeCheck enhances the effectiveness of both the THRIVE and GRIT pathways. Through EdgeCheck, participants in THRIVE and GRIT gain deeper awareness of the factors affecting their wellbeing, fulfillment, resilience, and sustainable success. Combining objective measurement with fully mentored training and expert coaching, 2Mynds enables participants to move beyond self-awareness and take purposeful action toward lasting improvement.DEFINING THE FUTURE OF MENTAL PERFORMANCE TRACKINGEdgeCheck represents the next evolution in personal and professional development by making Mental Performance Fitness measurable, understandable, and actionable. Through its unique combination of quantitative metrics, qualitative insights, and personalized coaching, EdgeCheck empowers individuals and organizations to gain clarity, build resilience, improve performance, and achieve sustainable growth.ABOUT 2MYNDS2Mynds is a leader in Mental Performance Fitness, helping individuals, teams, and organizations unlock their full potential through science-backed assessment, mentored development, and coaching. Powered by its FLOW app and THRIVE and GRIT pathways, 2Mynds equips clients with practical strategies to build resilience, elevate performance readiness, and thrive under pressure in sport, business, and life.

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