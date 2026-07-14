DRK Eyewear Launches the Kurai, Titanium Sunglasses Built From 29 Components

The DRK Kurai, engineered like a mechanical watch.

London luxury eyewear house DRK introduces the Kurai, bringing watchmaking engineering to handcrafted eyewear made in Japan.

Complexity wasn't the obstacle. It was the point.” — Dmitri Belopolski, Founder of DRK Eyewear

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRK, a London-based luxury eyewear house, has launched its debut model: the Kurai , handcrafted in Japan from solid titanium. The initial release comprises 333 individually numbered pieces, available by application and priced at £1,490 ($1,990).Luxury eyewear has undergone a quiet transformation in recent years, evolving from a seasonal fashion purchase into a category increasingly defined by craftsmanship, rarity and independent makers. A growing number of collectors now value eyewear not simply as an accessory, but for how it is made, how few exist, and the intent behind its design. The Kurai reflects that shift, applying the philosophy of fine watchmaking to an object worn every day.DRK describes the Kurai as the world's most complex pair of sunglasses. While conventional eyewear is engineered with as few parts as possible, the Kurai comprises 29 individual components. Every piece is assembled, finished and individually numbered by hand in a single specialist workshop in Japan. Each pair takes 10 months to produce.Achieving the Kurai's true three-dimensional twisted titanium temple required a manufacturing technique developed specifically for the project after conventional methods proved unworkable. Each temple terminates in a sculpted dragon head that also functions as a counterweight, helping balance the frame during wear. Hawk-shaped nose pads elevate a purely functional component into a detail of its own, while each lens is individually secured with micro torque-head screws designed to maintain precise alignment over time."Luxury watches have long celebrated complexity, precision and craftsmanship, yet eyewear has rarely been approached the same way," said Dmitri Belopolski, founder of DRK Eyewear. "I wanted to bring that same philosophy into something people use every day. The Kurai took three years to develop and was rejected as unbuildable more than once, but simplifying it was never an option. Complexity wasn't the obstacle. It was the point."The initial release is offered by application, with prospective owners invited to apply for the opportunity to acquire one of the 333 individually numbered pieces. Applications are now open at drkeyewear.com.About DRK EyewearDRK is a London-based independent luxury eyewear house creating limited-production frames handcrafted in Japan. Rather than following seasonal collections, the company develops enduring pieces defined by engineering and craftsmanship.Eyewear as art.

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