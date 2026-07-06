The Art of Slowing Down: Goddess Retreats Unveils a Creative Retreat for Women

Women's wellness pioneer introduces hands-on artistic and cultural immersion as a path to mental and emotional wellbeing, across its Bali sanctuaries.

By turning tactile, analog hobbies into a daily wellness practice, we help women step away from their screens and return to a slower pace of living.” — Chelsea Ross | Founder | Goddess Retreats

BALI, INDONESIA, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goddess Retreats , a pioneer in women's wellness travel for over two decades, has launched the Creative Goddess Retreat, a program that treats creativity as a wellness practice, hosted across its two distinct luxury sanctuaries: the coastal oasis of Seminyak and the jungle sanctuary of Ubud Moving past traditional physical wellness models, the all-new program addresses a growing demand for mental and emotional wellbeing through creative exploration and slow living. It invites women to step away from their screens, engage in tactile artistic workshops, and immerse themselves in the rich, creative heritage of Balinese culture.The timing is deliberate. As screen fatigue drives a global revival of hands-on arts and crafts, a growing body of research links creative activity with lower stress, sharper problem-solving, and the deeply restorative mental state known as "flow". The Creative Goddess Retreat reframes traditional textile arts, natural pottery and eco-creativity as a form of moving meditation, designed to help women drop out of their busy minds and back into the present moment.For founder Chelsea Ross, the program is the culmination of nearly twenty-five years spent empowering women through wellness practices that truly restore them."When we began, we were still in the early days of the digital era, but today that digital noise has become overwhelming for a lot of women," says Ross. "There is a profound, collective calling to unplug and intentionally engage with the physical world. By turning tactile, analog hobbies into a daily wellness practice, we help women step away from their screens and return to a slower pace of living. When we sit down to engage in these crafts, we pull our minds and bodies out of virtual reality and anchor them back into the present. We don't realise how much of our lives are spent in a virtual world, and returning to these physical, creative arts is a deeply enjoyable antidote to modern exhaustion."The Creative Goddess Retreat ExperienceEach seven-day journey blends a curated selection of creative and cultural workshops with the daily wellness rituals Goddess Retreats is known for. Rather than a fixed timetable, guests choose three signature creative experiences to shape a retreat that is entirely their own.One guest might forge a silver keepsake by hand while another paints alongside a Balinese master artist, carves ceremonial masks with a master carver, or learns the wax-resist art of batik. Others are drawn to Balinese dance or wheel-throwing pottery. Each path is grounded by a Canang Sari offering-making workshop that ties the creativity back to the island's daily rituals.Every retreat also includes the signature Goddess inclusions:- Six nights of luxury boutique villa accommodation in an all-female sanctuary.- Sixteen chef-prepared, farm-to-table wellness meals featuring healthy adaptations of local Indonesian cuisine, much of it grown in the retreat's own permaculture gardens.- Daily beginner-friendly yoga, meditation and breathwork.- The "Unlimited Spa Pampering" package, with daily access to therapeutic treatments and massages, plus contrast therapy (sauna and ice plunge).In the Balinese language there has historically been no single word for "artist": creativity isn't a separate profession but an intrinsic part of daily and spiritual life, where everyone takes part in music, dance or carving. The Creative Goddess Retreat invites guests directly into that living philosophy – one Ross believes has as much to offer women today as it ever has."There is a self-affirming power in returning to hands-on, real-world creation," Ross adds. "This program is about embracing traditional arts and crafts as a form of moving meditation, bringing the creator into their flow. It provides the space to quiet the mind and reignite creative passions that many women have put on the back burner. Our guests leave with more than a handmade keepsake, they leave with a practical piece of mindfulness, and perhaps a real-world hobby they can continue to enjoy long after they return home."The Creative Goddess Retreat joins Goddess Retreats' curated collection of women-only programs spanning wellness, healing and longevity to active styles including surf, Pilates, fitness and padel. To book, visit the Seminyak or Ubud retreat pages.ENDSAbout Goddess Retreats:Founded in 2003 by Chelsea Ross, Goddess Retreats is an award-winning wellness sanctuary in Bali offering transformative retreats exclusively for women. More than just a getaway, Goddess Retreats provides a boutique and intimate experience focused on authentic connection, deep self-reflection, healing, and renewal amidst Bali's serene landscapes. Guests enjoy immersive wellness, indulgent spa and cultural experiences, fostering personal growth, a supportive sisterhood, and a journey of self-discovery. www.goddessretreats.com Notes to Editors:Press images available on the following link - https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gXxVVMX3c4QMvq3FjD-idR5GlaOUlqaK?usp=sharing Creative Goddess Retreat - Key Information:- Program name: The Creative Goddess Retreat.- Locations: Goddess Retreats Seminyak and Ubud, Bali.- Duration: 7 days / 6 nights, all-inclusive.- Price: From USD$2,095 pp (Seminyak shared room)/USD $2,545 (Ubud shared room).- Availability: Bookings open now, year-round.Workshop collectionGuests choose three signature creative or cultural experiences as part of the all-inclusive program; the experiences vary by sanctuary. Across both locations they include:- Creative: hand-building and wheel-throwing pottery, air-dry clay sculpting and painting, Balinese silversmithing, charm jewellery design, canvas painting with a Balinese master artist, traditional batik, leather journal and passport-cover making, perfume blending, and candle and room-spray making.- Cultural: Balinese wood carving and mask painting with master carver Komang, Balinese dance, a Balinese cooking class with floating lunch, and Jamu herbal-tonic making.Availability varies by sanctuary. For example, leatherwork, perfume blending and candle-making run at Seminyak, while an aromatherapy scent-blending session and the Nature-to-Table permaculture experience are unique to Ubud. Breakdown available on request.For more information or to arrange an interview with Founder, Chelsea Ross, contact:Casey Hodges, Director of Communications, Roam Generationcasey@roamgeneration.com | +61 411 282 582

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