The Say-on-Pay Vote Is In. What Did It Actually Say?

By late June, the Say-on-Pay (“SOP”) vote has usually moved from the proxy calendar into the Compensation Committee’s rearview mirror. The proxy advisor reports have been circulated, and investor relations or the corporate secretary may already know which large shareholders were supportive and which were not.

This is when the approval percentage can start to crowd out the underlying signals.

As of June 1, average SOP support across S&P 500 companies was 91%, with only three companies falling below 50%. Most companies will be interpreting results that look broadly supportive at first glance.

The SOP vote records how shareholders reacted to the pay decisions and rationale presented in the proxy, yet it does not explain why. The work after the vote is to determine whether the result reveals anything the Committee should understand before fall engagement begins and compensation design decisions are finalized.

Start with the shape of the vote

Context determines what a result means more than the number itself. Modest erosion from a historically stable baseline reads differently than a fourth consecutive decline. A drop that would look manageable in isolation is more significant when it comes from long-supportive holders, or when the proxy advisor’s critique, shareholder feedback, and vote pattern all point to the same issue.

Start by taking the vote apart before explaining it. Compare it to prior years. Determine whether opposition was concentrated or broad-based. Review how large holders appear to have voted and connect the result to any concerns heard during pre-meeting shareholder engagement. Low-90s support, and in some cases high-80s support, may not require action, but it may still warrant a closer read if opposition is concentrated, recurring, or tied to known concerns.

A sharper decline linked to a design issue that shareholders or advisors had already flagged warrants engagement before final design decisions are made. An overall strong vote does not need to become a redesign project, but it may still surface a concern worth understanding before the next proxy. That is the kind of signal the Committee should have in view before the next CD&A takes shape.

Identify what actually drove the result

The approval percentage does not show the source of concern. Shareholders may have reacted to design, disclosure, pay outcomes, the optics of a particular decision, or the influence of a proxy advisor report.

The same proxy advisor recommendation can have different practical consequences depending on the shareholder base. A negative recommendation carries more weight when the register is weighted toward quantitatively driven asset managers or hedge funds. It matters less when the largest holders are institutional investors with established proxy stewardship teams that reach their own view. A favorable recommendation also does not necessarily mean the key shareholders viewed the program the same way. Direct engagement is often the best real-time way to understand how those shareholders reached their vote.

Different concerns call for different responses. One shareholder may vote against the SOP proposal because it disagrees with the structure of a special award. Another may support SOP but still want clearer disclosure of how incentive goals were set. A design change made to solve a communication problem can create a new issue, while a disclosure edit will not solve disagreement with pay structure, magnitude, or outcomes.

If an uptick in opposition followed a proxy advisor critique, the Committee needs to know whether the issue will recur and whether it matters to the company’s largest shareholders. If the opposition came from a shareholder applying its own framework, the next step is different. The company needs to decide whether to address the concern, explain why it will not, or prepare for continued opposition.

Use the vote analysis to inform fall engagement planning

Off-season engagement should start with the questions the Committee needs answered rather than starting with a promise of change.

Those planning questions can be narrow: whether the CD&A should better connect pay outcomes to performance context, whether engagement should test shareholder reaction to a recurring concern, or whether a past disclosure gap has been closed. In other cases, the questions may be more substantive: whether the current incentive metric mix remains defensible, whether an outlier practice should be constrained, or whether the Committee should prepare for more direct engagement with top shareholders before the next proxy.

Two companies can face similar levels of shareholder opposition and make different, defensible choices. A company hearing repeated concern about the absence of a return metric may revisit its LTI design and conclude that adding ROIC now fits the business strategy. Another may conclude that a large shareholder’s equity burn-rate standard cannot be met given the company’s business model or equity plan structure. In that case, the Committee decides that continued opposition from that significant holder is a known consequence rather than a problem to solve.

Before off-season engagement begins, the Committee should know which facts are settled, which conclusions are still assumptions, and which fall or year-end program decisions could be informed by the vote analysis or subsequent shareholder feedback.

Say-on-Pay is annual, while compensation programs are built across multiple cycles. The vote should inform the next cycle without displacing the Committee’s broader assessment of strategy, performance, talent needs, and shareholder expectations.

The test is whether the Committee can see the line from the vote analysis to the decisions made later in the year. If that line is missing in January, the vote was recorded but not used.