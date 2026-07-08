Merced Police Department Renews Certified Autism Center™ Status, Strengthening Commitment to Inclusive Public Safety

Knowing that 1 in 31 children in the US is currently diagnosed with autism, we as an agency must be educated and informed as to the best way to handle each encounter with the public we serve.” — Chief Steven Stanfield

MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Merced Police Department recently renewed its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), reinforcing its commitment to equipping officers with the knowledge and training needed to assist and communicate with autistic and sensory-sensitive community members effectively.

“We are so honored to have been able to partner with the IBCCES to bring police autism training to the Merced Police Department. Knowing that 1 in 31 children in the US are currently diagnosed with autism, we as an agency must be educated and informed as to the best way to handle each encounter with the public we serve,” says Chief Steven Stanfield.

“Merced Police Department remains committed to providing high-quality training for our officers, including specialized certification in autism awareness, to ensure we serve every member of our community with understanding, professionalism, and care,” says Captain Joseph Perez.

IBCCES' law enforcement autism training program not only increases staff confidence and establishes a foundation of excellence, but it also builds industry recognition and positions departments as leaders in the industry and the community.

“Training police departments is essential to ensure officers and staff have the skills, practices, and resources needed to effectively support all community members, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & board chairman. “IBCCES is proud to once again award the Certified Autism Center™ designation to the Merced Police Department in recognition of their ongoing commitment to enhancing safety and accessibility within their community.”

Since becoming a Certified Autism Center™, the Merced Police Department has increased its involvement in community events and strengthened its partnership with the Central Valley Training Center (CVTC). These efforts have allowed the department to be more present and engaged with community members in meaningful ways. For example, the department recently participated in a community walk in partnership with the program. Additionally, Merced PD conducts presentations on safety tips, including guidance on how to interact with law enforcement and when it is appropriate to call 911. These efforts reflect its ongoing commitment to education, outreach, and building positive relationships within the community.

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory, and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Merced PD is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, which is free to download. This app provides individuals with a variety of disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, which are free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

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About Merced Police Department

Our VALUES: To be a caring, compassionate, dedicated, professional, courageous, ethical, and community-focused agency. Our MISSION: To improve the quality of life for all citizens of Merced. Our GOALS: To reduce crime and improve the quality of life in Merced, to develop a high-performing organization through succession planning and leadership development, and to continually invest in our community relationships. Our VISION: In partnership with the community, we will be a leader in intelligence policing, providing exceptional police service to our citizens.

Other ways to contact us or report crime include:

For any emergency, call or text 911

For non-emergency, call 209-385-6912

Anonymous Tip Line (Non-emergency), call 209-385-4725

Anonymous Tips online at http://www.mercedareacrimestoppers.org/index.html

Some crimes can be reported online through the Merced PD website https://www.cityofmerced.org/departments/police

Stay connected by following us on social media:

Instagram @mercedpolicedepartment

Twitter @MercedPolice

Facebook @MercedPolice

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be industry leaders and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For 25 years, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 125 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality, and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification, and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare, and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

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