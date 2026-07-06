Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station to Close July 8

Contact: Contact:

Bill Craig Matt Phelps

Communications Specialist Communications Supervisor

[email protected] [email protected]

425-388-3137 425-388-3126









Protective coating being applied to tipping floor





EVERETT, Wash., July 6, 2026 – The Snohomish County Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station (ARTS) will be closed and users will be directed to other county solid waste locations on Wednesday, July 8, as the facility floor will receive a new protective coating.





The ARTS facility recently resurfaced its tipping floor, and additional work is now needed to seal the floor and ensure the surface remains safe and durable for ongoing operations. The closure is expected to last one day.





During the temporary closure, customers are encouraged to use one of Snohomish County’s other transfer stations:





Southwest Recycling and Transfer Station

21311 61st Pl. W

Mountlake Terrace, Wash.

Hours: Mon – Sun, 7:00 am – 4:30 pm





North County Recycling and Transfer Station

19600 63rd Ave. NE

Arlington, Wash.

Hours: Mon – Sun, 7:00 am – 4:30 pm





Questions can be directed to Snohomish County Public Works Solid Waste at 425-388-3425, and at [email protected].





What: One-day closure





Where: Airport Road Recycling and Transfer Station

10700 Minuteman Dr.

Everett, Wash.





When: July 8, 2026





About Snohomish County Public Works

Snohomish County Public Works is responsible for approximately 1,600 miles of county roads, more than 200 bridges, and manages in excess of 200 traffic control signals. The department also processes more than 665,000 tons of garbage per year. Its mission is to focus on safety and mobility while practicing fiscal responsibility and preserving the environment. Public Works has won numerous state and national honors for its work and is the second-largest department within Snohomish County government with approximately 500 employees plus seasonal staff. Its main office is located at 3000 Rockefeller Ave, Everett, WA 98201. Visit www.snohomishcountywa.gov/PublicWorks or follow the department on Facebook, Instagram and X for more information about Snohomish County Public Works.

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