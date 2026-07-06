AS THOUSANDS OF NEW JERSEY FAMILIES REMAIN WITHOUT POWER, GOVERNOR SHERRILL REMAINS MISSING IN ACTION

COLTS NECK — As thousands of New Jersey families remain without electricity following this weekend’s severe storms, many spent the holiday weekend enduring extreme heat with no air conditioning, refrigeration, or, in some communities, even running water. Throughout the crisis, Governor Mikie Sherrill was largely missing in action and has yet to demonstrate the urgency the situation demands.

While local first responders, utility crews, emergency management officials, and municipal leaders continue working around the clock to restore power and clear storm damage, Republicans have urged the Governor’s Office to declare a State of Emergency.

Such a declaration would help expedite resources, strengthen coordination between emergency agencies, provide access to additional mutual aid, and position New Jersey to seek federal assistance should the damage exceed state and local capabilities.

“Families are still sitting in the dark while Governor Sherrill sits on the sidelines,” said NJGOP Chairwoman Christine Giordano Hanlon. “When tens of thousands of residents lose power during dangerous heat, New Jersey deserves decisive leadership, not silence.”

“The Governor shouldn’t have to be prompted by legislators to take emergency action,” Hanlon continued. “A State of Emergency isn’t about politics. It’s about getting communities the resources they need as quickly as possible. Every hour matters when families are without electricity, air conditioning, refrigeration and, in many areas, even running water.”

The New Jersey Republican Party thanks the thousands of utility workers, first responders, emergency management personnel, public works employees, and volunteers who continue working tirelessly under difficult conditions to restore power and keep residents safe.

“New Jersey’s local leaders are stepping up. Our first responders are stepping up. Utility crews are stepping up,” Hanlon said. “Mikie Sherrill should have been stepping up, too. Instead, she was nowhere to be found while New Jersey families endured a holiday weekend without power in dangerous heat.”

About the NJGOP

The New Jersey Republican State Committee is the official entity of the Republican National Committee and represents more than 1.6 million Republicans registered in New Jersey. For more information, visit NJGOP.org.

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