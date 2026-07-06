Wake County to unveil schematic design of new mountain biking trails

Wake County is inviting residents to a second community meeting on the future Haleys Branch Trails at Lake Crabtree to learn how community feedback helped shape the project's schematic design. Attendees will have the opportunity to review the proposed design, ask questions and learn what comes next for this outdoor recreation area.

“This design reflects the ideas and priorities shared during the first community meeting and through the public survey,” said Wake County Commissioner Vickie Adamson. “We’re excited to show the community how their input influenced the plan.”

The drop-in meeting will take place from 4–7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Academy Event Space at Downtown Cary Park, 327 S. Academy St., Cary. Wake County staff and consultants from CLH Design, P.A., along with the International Mountain Bicycling Association Trail Solutions, will be available throughout the event to discuss the design and answer questions.

The trail system, named for Haleys Branch, the stream that forms the western boundary of the trail area, will span 400 acres near Lake Crabtree County Park. It includes the 151-acre property formerly known as 286 East and approximately 250 acres of adjacent land that Wake County will lease from William B. Umstead State Park.

To protect sensitive natural resources and respect property limits, land west of Haleys Branch will not be opened for trails.

For more information about Haleys Branch Trails, visit wake.gov/HaleysBranch.