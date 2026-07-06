Invasive Plant Spraying at White Marsh Park and Conquest Preserve

The meadows located at White Marsh Park and Conquest Preserve will be treated with herbicides during the week of July 6-10. The herbicides will be applied as a spray. Hikers are advised to remain strictly on the trails and paths and to provide close supervision of children and pets. Once the herbicides dry, they pose no threat to people or their pets.

We appreciate your patience while we provide this important maintenance for our parks. For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Parks and Recreation 410-758-0835