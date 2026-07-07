The Floating Hospital Announces Preliminary Findings From In-Depth Survey on Social Determinants of Health

160-year-old healthcare and essential services charity to release critical findings from 52-question survey of 717 homeless families

We believed we knew our patient population well, but the survey revealed findings that surprised even us,” — Sean Granahan, President and General Counsel, The Floating Hospital.

QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A forthcoming report from The Floating Hospital , a charity hospital founded in 1866, will identify Social Determinants of Health (“SDoH”) affecting families experiencing housing instability in New York City. The yearlong study examined families living in adult shelters, hotels and motels, safe houses, or doubled up with other families, and reflects the organization’s longstanding work providing comprehensive medical and behavioral health care along with wraparound services.Conducted by The Floating Hospital’s PhD-led Life Skills team, in conjunction with its clinical leadership, the survey is based on interviews with 717 current patients and covers nine specific content areas, encompassing: demographics; basic needs, including utilities, internet and laundry; food security and access; residential and neighborhood conditions; transportation; emotional well-being and personal safety; parenting and children; digital literacy; and self-reported life-skills and health-education needs. Interviews were conducted primarily in English and Spanish, with translation and interpretation provided as needed.In private, one-on-one in-person interviews lasting 30 to 45 minutes, participants answered 52 questions, including several on sensitive issues such as witnessing violence, intimate partner violence, and food and housing insecurity. Notably, respondents had relocated to New York from 20 different states, underscoring these are not localized challenges but ones that follow families across the country.“We believed we knew our patient population well, but the survey revealed findings that surprised even us,” said Sean T. Granahan, Esq., President and General Counsel of The Floating Hospital. “Every day, we care for patients of all ages with conditions such as obesity, asthma, anemia, diabetes, infectious diseases, and other illnesses linked to poverty and low income. What we did not expect was the severity of the stress many families are experiencing — stress that, in many cases, appears consistent with PTSD.”Among the extensive data gathered through the survey are the following statistics:• 81% are female and many are single mothers heading their households.• 75% are parents/guardians of a child/children under 18 years.• 44% have witnessed violence against someone they lived with and 52% had personally experienced violence from a partner, ex-partner, or family member.• 97% are optimistic about their children’s future, despite everything.The full report is expected to be published in fall 2026. The Floating Hospital is located at 21-01 41st Avenue in Long Island City, NY. More information about its history, mission, and services may be found at https://www.thefloatinghospital.org/ # # #About The Floating HospitalFounded in 1866, The Floating Hospital was one of the first pediatric healthcare charities in New York City dedicated to caring for the city’s impoverished children and their families. Today, the organization’s co-located healthcare services include primary medical, dental, and behavioral healthcare with specialists in optometry, podiatry, and infectious disease. Its primary focus is homeless families living in shelters, hotels/motels, safehouses and doubled up with family/friends. The Floating Hospital’s “more than healthcare” offerings include free health education and shuttle transportation from approximately 400 shelters and domestic violence safe houses citywide; a dedicated life-skills program for families to help them with school enrollment, housing applications, employment applications, childcare enrollment; distribution of essentials such as food, infant and hygiene products, and seasonal clothing. It also operates a summer leadership and skills camp for homeless youth, and community clinics offering free HIV screenings and women’s health screenings. The Floating Hospital has a complete teaching kitchen and activity center where patients and community members can participate in hands-on workshops on healthy food sourcing and meal preparation, as well as other pertinent healthcare-related topics.

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