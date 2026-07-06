Prime Registered Agent Launches Mobile App to Help Clients Manage Registered Agent Services on Mobile Devices

Centralized dashboard for managing registered agent services, compliance, and business mail.

The new iOS and Android app helps business owners manage compliance, legal documents, and business mail from a secure all-in-one platform.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES—July 3, 2026—Prime Registered Agent, the California registered agent company located in downtown Los Angeles, today announced the launch of a mobile app that connects clients to the company’s all-in-one platform for managing businesses, compliance, documents, and even postal mail. The company serves as a registered agent for limited liability companies (LLC), business owners, property owners, and regular individuals. The app enables clients to access the business management software from iOS and Android mobile devices.“Business owners who want to form a California LLC can now order that service, and many others, right over their phones,” explained Emil Kazaryan, Founder and CEO of Prime Registered Agent. “Our clients are often on the move, and we want to make life as easy as possible for them.”Prime Registered Agent’s platform, now available on the app, allows clients to access an array of registered agent services. The powerful software enables users to start a business by forming an LLC, corporation, or non-profit. Clients can use the app to apply for a US federal Employer Identification Number (EIN) or file a doing-business-as (DBA). Prime Registered Agent can also produce annual reports and handle business dissolution.The app’s functionality spans business entity information, compliance dates, reminders, email notifications, push notifications, viewing legal documents, and regular mail. It offers clients the full range of registered agent services. These include receiving legal documents, tax notices, and official government correspondence on the client’s behalf. It helps ensure that the client’s business stays legally compliant.The company serves as the client’s registered agent. Prime Registered Agent facilitates the management of multiple entities. A single customer can have Prime Registered Agent serve as the agent for more than one business, but the customer can manage all of them through the platform’s single interface. The company also offers custom enterprise pricing and onboarding support for high-volume users, law firms, franchises, and holding companies,“We are your representative,” Kazaryan added. “We can also be your official mailing address.” Prime Registered Agent is also a licensed Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA) with the US Postal Service. Clients can be assigned a virtual address with a Private Mailbox Number (PMB). “We have expats living in Thailand who use our address, and they receive mail like regular people,” said Kazaryan. “They can now access digital versions of their mail 24/7 from their phones.”For more information, visit https://primeregisteredagent.com/ About Prime Registered AgentPrime Registered Agent is a privately held company headquartered in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, California. The company serves as a licensed California Registered Agent and a United States Postal Service-approved Commercial Mail Receiving Agency (CMRA). Prime Registered Agent helps entrepreneurs form, manage, and maintain their businesses using a secure software platform and mobile app.

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