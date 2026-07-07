Natural Personal Care Market Set to Reach $22 Billion as NutriRoot Aligns with Growing Demand for Plant-Based Solutions

NutriRoot's plant-based hair care line is part of a growing natural personal care category projected to reach $22 billion as more consumers seek alternatives to synthetic formulations.

Consumers are done taking ingredient lists on faith. They want to know what is in a product and why it is there, and that is exactly the standard we hold ourselves to with every product we release.” — Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer

TAMPA, NY, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new market analysis from Future Market Insights projects the global natural cosmetics market will grow from roughly $55.4 billion in 2026 to $96.4 billion by 2036, with the United States expanding faster than the global average as clean beauty products gain wider retail placement. Within that category, natural personal care sales alone are expected to reach $22 billion as more consumers move away from products with synthetic additives. NutriRoot , the plant-based hair care line from Hair Power Group LLC, points to the report as validation of a shift the company has been building toward since its founding. Recent consumer research also shows the behavior behind the numbers: separate industry data finds that a large majority of consumers now associate naturalness with long-term health, and most say they regularly check ingredient labels before making a purchase.“Consumers are done taking ingredient lists on faith,” said Dan Norlander, Chief Science Officer of NutriRoot. “They want to know what is in a product and why it is there, and that is exactly the standard we hold ourselves to with every product we release.”That shift is showing up across the broader natural products industry, not just in hair care. Reports tracking the sector point to rising demand for clean-label formulations, transparent sourcing, and products free of synthetic preservatives and additives, a pattern that spans everything from skincare to supplements. NutriRoot was built around that same principle from the start, formulating its products around plant-based ingredients rather than synthetic alternatives.“We did not build NutriRoot to chase a trend,” Norlander said. “We built it because we believed plant-based formulation that delivers results was where the industry needed to go, and it is validating to see the market data now backing that up.”As the natural personal care category continues its projected climb over the next decade, NutriRoot says it plans to keep expanding its product line while staying anchored to plant-based, transparently sourced formulations for its growing base of U.S. customers.About NutriRootNutriRoot is a plant-based hair regrowth line developed by Hair Power Group LLC, offering formulations designed around natural ingredients for consumers seeking alternatives to synthetic hair care products. NutriRoot products are available online to customers across the United States. Learn more at nutriroot.co.

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