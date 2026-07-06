Benjamin R. Schwefel Named to California Legal Awards "Lawyers on the Fast Track"

Recognition highlights Schwefel's early ownership of complex, high-stakes trust and estate matters and his leadership within the California legal community.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southern California law firm Murtaugh LLP announced that partner Benjamin R. Schwefel has been named a 2026 honoree in the Trust and Estates category of Law.com and The Recorder's "Lawyers on the Fast Track" list, part of the publication's California Legal Awards. The honor recognizes attorneys whose early career achievements are setting the pace for the next generation of California legal talent."Ben has built a practice that most attorneys don't reach until much later in their careers," said Michelle Generaux, Co-Managing Partner of Murtaugh LLP. "His judgment, his client relationships, and his leadership both inside the firm and across the broader trusts and estates community reflect exactly the kind of trajectory this list is meant to honor."Schwefel is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning, Trust and Probate Law whose practice spans advanced estate planning, complex trust and estate administration, and fiduciary litigation. He has advised clients on estates exceeding $200 million, led the administration of trusts involving Qualified Domestic Trusts and IRS audits, and tried a contested fiduciary matter to a statement of decision awarding double damages under Probate Code section 859. He became one of the youngest partners in the firm's 47-year history.Beyond his client work, Schwefel serves on the Executive Committee of the Trusts and Estates Section (TEXCOM) of the California Lawyers Association, where he helps lead a statewide law school outreach initiative and co-hosts the Trust Me! podcast. He is a frequent speaker for organizations including Continuing Education of the Bar, the Professional Fiduciary Association of California, and other national legal education providers.This is the second national recognition Schwefel has received in recent weeks. He was recently selected to the 2026 Lawdragon 500 X: The Next Generation, a national guide that identifies the attorneys best positioned to lead the legal profession in the years ahead. Schwefel's selection reflects the same body of work recognized by the Fast Track list: sophisticated estate planning and administration for high-net-worth families, fiduciary litigation handled with judgment well beyond his years in practice, and sustained leadership within the California trusts and estates community.About Murtaugh LLPFounded more than 45 years ago, Murtaugh LLP is a Southern California firm providing business transactional and litigation services to architects, engineers, and other professional services firms, as well as individuals and families. The firm is also known for its work in complex trust and estate planning, probate, and trust and estate litigation. Learn more at https://www.murtaughlaw.com/

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