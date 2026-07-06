Ahead of Independence Day, Governor Shapiro and British Ambassador Turner Meet to Strengthen Economic Ties between Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom

The United Kingdom is one of Pennsylvania’s top international trading partners, accounting for $3.13 billion in imports in 2024 and $1.84 billion in exports.

By continuing to strengthen international relations with one of our top trading partners, Governor Shapiro is bolstering the Commonwealth’s economy and creating real opportunity for every Pennsylvanian.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro hosted British Ambassador to the United States Sir Christian Turner at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia for a bilateral meeting focused on the longstanding political, social, economic, and cultural connections between the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

During their meeting, the Governor and Ambassador discussed opportunities for increased investment in the Commonwealth’s growing economy to create jobs and spur economic growth.

The UK is one of Pennsylvania’s top international trading partners, accounting for $1.84 billion in exports in 2024 and $3.13 billion in imports. British companies have also invested substantially in the Commonwealth. In 2024, 1,182 British business locations supported more than 75,000 jobs throughout Pennsylvania.

“While our founders declared independence from the United Kingdom 250 years ago and set ourselves on a path of self-determination, Pennsylvania has maintained a close, mutually beneficial relationship with the UK in the centuries since,” said Governor Shapiro. “Today, the United Kingdom is one of our largest trading partners – and I’m glad to welcome Ambassador Turner to the birthplace of American democracy in celebration of our shared values and to strengthen our economic ties so that we can bring more investment to Pennsylvania and create more economic opportunity for Pennsylvanians.”

“It was an honour to be in the birthplace of American democracy with Governor Shapiro on America’s 250th birthday,” said Ambassador Turner. “Our nations’ relationship has changed enormously since 1776. Robust economic trade, a deep military alliance, and, above all, shared democratic values unite us and make both our nations better off. I wish a happy Independence Day to all our American friends.”

Governor Shapiro and Ambassador Turner also discussed the economic and cultural impact of tourism on Pennsylvania’s relationship with the UK, supporting the 500,000 jobs and $84 billion in economic activity driven by the Commonwealth’s tourism industry — particularly as Pennsylvania welcomes millions of visitors for America250. In addition, the NFL returns to London in 2026, when the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

By continuing to strengthen international relations with the UK, Governor Shapiro is reaffirming his commitment to growing the Commonwealth’s economy and creating economic opportunity for every Pennsylvanian.

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