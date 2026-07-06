THE SENSATIONAL SOUL CRUISERS RELEASE NEW ORIGINAL SINGLE “NO AGE IN LOVE”

'No Age In Love' Cover Art

NJ, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banner Records recording artists "The Sensational Soul Cruisers" have released their highly anticipated new original single, "No Age in Love." Continuing their legacy of blending modern R&B with 1970s and 1980s classic soul, the 11-piece powerhouse band delivers another lifting, groove-driven track celebrating the timeless nature of love.Known for their energetic live performances, the group channels their years of experience directly into the rhythm of "No Age in Love." Featuring a horn section and a harmonious blend of four soulful vocalists, the song showcases the band's ability to combine classic soul influences with contemporary R&B."No Age in Love" follows on the heels of the band's internationally acclaimed single, "Sensual Lovin," which gained more than 100,000 listens across YouTube, radio, and streaming platforms.The new single was produced by Banner Records CEO John Anthony and Larry Luther at Mr. Small’s Studio in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and The Jam Room in Howell, New Jersey.Fans can now stream and download "No Age in Love" across all major digital platforms here To stay updated on future releases and find upcoming tour dates visit the official Sensational Soul Cruisers website and the Sensational Soul Cruisers Facebook page For Press Inquiries: Shannon Hyde | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

Sensational Soul Cruisers- 'No Age In Love' (Official Audio)

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