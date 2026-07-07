Central Florida father-son team surpasses $108M in assets under management, challenging the future of venture capital

Capital Q® Ventures’ Full-Stack Venture Capital Fund® and Tri-Party Venture Fund® continue gaining momentum with disciplined credit performance

We are focused on building investment partnerships that reflect what we believe venture capital can become over the next twenty years.” — Michael "Q" Quatrini

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Q® Ventures Inc. , a Central Florida-based alternative investment manager founded by father-and-son team Michael "Q" Quatrini and Bruno Quatrini, announced today that it has surpassed $108 million in assets under management, marking a significant milestone for the emerging fund sponsor while advancing a new vision for venture capital investing.The firm's investment platform is led by:•Capital QBusiness Development Company, a $87.2 million Full-Stack Venture Capital Fundcombining venture capital, private credit, private equity, with significant managerial assistance through Capital QVelocity its Business Accelerator, within a single SEC-regulated Business Development Company.•Medical Investment Solutions LLLP, a $20.8 million Tri-Party Venture Fund, utilizing a proprietary investment structure designed to align investors with a hand selected operating venture partner, sourcing portfolio assets through their specialized industry expertise.Together, the two investment platforms now exceed $108 million in managed assets.Innovation shouldn't stop with the companies receiving capitalFor decades, venture capital has financed many of the world's most innovative companies. Yet according to Capital QVentures' founders, the venture capital industry itself has remained remarkably unchanged."When Bruno and I founded Capital QVentures, we asked ourselves a question that nobody seemed to be asking," said Michael "Q" Quatrini, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "How is it possible that we finance some of the world's most disruptive entrepreneurs while relying on fund structures that have changed very little over the last twenty years? If we're investing in innovation, shouldn't we be innovating ourselves?"That question ultimately led Capital QVentures to develop two proprietary investment structures including the Full-Stack Venture Capital Fundand the Tri-Party Venture Fund, both designed to create greater alignment among investors, portfolio companies, strategic operating partners, and investment managers."Our philosophy has always been that capital alone rarely creates extraordinary companies," said Bruno Quatrini, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "The future belongs to investment managers who combine capital, strategic guidance, operational support, and disciplined underwriting into one integrated platform."Disciplined underwriting supporting growthAlongside innovation in fund design, Capital QVentures says it has maintained a strong focus on credit quality and portfolio oversight.Since inception, Capital QBusiness Development Company has reported:•98.97% of the private credit portfolio performing•0.3373% non-accrual (default) rate•0.6925% watchlist exposure•1.0298% combined distressed credit exposure.In addition, Medical Investment Solutions has reported zero loan defaults since inception, reflecting the underwriting philosophy shared across the firm's investment platform.The company believes these results compare more favorably with publicly reported credit metrics across the Business Development Company industry, where non-accrual rates have historically been materially higher.While portfolio performance may fluctuate over time and past results are not indicative of future performance, the company believes its underwriting standards and active portfolio management practices have contributed to these outcomes.Building the next generation of alternative investment platformsUnlike many traditional venture capital firms, Capital QVentures has built its investment philosophy around the belief that investment managers should actively accelerate portfolio company success through significant managerial assistance, strategic partnerships, financial oversight and operational engagement.This philosophy forms the foundation of the firm's proprietary Capital QVelocity business accelerator platform, which combines experienced professionals with emerging Synthetic Intelligence capabilities to provide portfolio companies with ongoing strategic support beyond capital investment."Our goal has never been to build another venture capital firm," said Michael Quatrini. " We are focused on building investment partnerships that reflect what we believe venture capital can become over the next twenty years."About Capital QVenturesFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Maitland, Florida, Capital QVentures Inc. is an emerging alternative asset manager specializing in venture capital, private credit, and private equity investments. The firm is the creator of the Full-Stack Venture Capital Fund, the Tri-Party Venture Fund, and the Capital QVelocity the BDC’s significant managerial assistance platform. Through its investment strategies, Capital QVentures seeks to combine innovative fund structures with disciplined underwriting and active portfolio engagement to create long-term value for investors and portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.capitalqventures.com

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