Invision Diagnostics Expands Women's Health Offerings with CureMetrix's cmAngio®
CureMetrix and Invision Diagnostics are expanding access to AI-powered breast imaging by bringing cmAngio® to mobile mammography services.
Through its multi-site, screening-driven mobile model, Invision Diagnostics delivers mammography services to women where they live and work across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and communities throughout the Southeast. By adding cmAngio to its offerings, Invision Diagnostics joins a growing network of more than 400 imaging sites utilizing the technology, extending additional clinical insight to providers and patients through high-volume screening services at scale.
cmAngio is the first FDA-cleared AI solution for Breast Arterial Calcification (BAC) detection and localization, enabling providers to get more from routine mammography without additional imaging, radiation, or procedures . Together, Invision Diagnostics and CureMetrix are advancing women's health by bringing innovative technology to imaging providers and the patients they serve.
"At Invision Diagnostics, we are committed to providing innovative technologies that enhance the value and impact of breast imaging," said Michael Dyer, CEO of Invision Diagnostics. "Adding cmAngio to our offerings supports providers with additional clinical insight from routine mammography while advancing our mission to improve access to high-quality breast care."
"Invision Diagnostics has built an impressive model for expanding access to breast imaging through its nationwide mobile mammography services," said Kevin Harris, President of CureMetrix. "By bringing cmAngio to their customers, we're combining innovative technology with a proven commitment to patient access, helping providers deliver additional clinical insight from the mammograms women are already receiving every day."
Through this collaboration, imaging providers working with Invision Diagnostics will have access to cmAngio technology, supporting more comprehensive breast imaging services and providing additional clinical insight from routine mammography.
About CureMetrix
CureMetrix is advancing women's health through AI-powered imaging solutions designed to help clinicians detect what matters sooner. Founded in 2014 on the belief that artificial intelligence can close the gap between what medicine is capable of and what patients actually receive, CureMetrix develops precision AI that integrates into existing workflows and delivers earlier answers, greater certainty, and additional clinical insight. The company's mission is to help save lives by improving disease detection and extending the value of screening programs worldwide. www.curemetrix.com
About Invision Diagnostics
Invision Diagnostics is a leading provider of mobile mammography and breast imaging solutions, delivering screening services through mobile mammography units operating seven days a week. The company partners with healthcare organizations and communities nationwide to expand access to high-quality breast imaging and improve patient access to care.
For more information, visit www.invisiondiagnostics.com and www.curemetrix.com.
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