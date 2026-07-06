FAA Reinstates Santa Monica Propeller Service Air Agency Certificate
Monday, July 6, 2026
WASHINGTON — On June 17, 2026, the FAA completed a reinspection of Santa Monica Propeller Service Inc., determined the repair station is qualified to hold its air agency certificate, and reinstated it.
The FAA revoked the company’s certificate in 2024 and, under a settlement agreement, converted the revocation into a suspension.
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