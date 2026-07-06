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FAA Reinstates Santa Monica Propeller Service Air Agency Certificate

Monday, July 6, 2026

WASHINGTON — On June 17, 2026, the FAA completed a reinspection of Santa Monica Propeller Service Inc., determined the repair station is qualified to hold its air agency certificate, and reinstated it.

The FAA revoked the company’s certificate in 2024 and, under a settlement agreement, converted the revocation into a suspension. 

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FAA Reinstates Santa Monica Propeller Service Air Agency Certificate

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


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