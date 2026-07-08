Storage Star Cements National Presence with Acquisition of Over 60 Self-Storage Properties

Storage Star acquires 60+ self-storage properties, expanding coast-to-coast into new states across the Midwest, Southeast, and Northeast.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the last three months, Storage Star has acquired over 60 self-storage properties across multiple U.S. markets, marking the company's expansion to the East Coast and significantly expanding its national footprint coast-to-coast. The transactions deepen the company's presence in existing markets while expanding into new regions including the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and New England – adding locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Maine, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, New Hampshire, and Virginia.The acquisition reflects Storage Star's strategy of targeting markets with strong population density, steady economic growth, and broad appeal among young professionals and retirees alike. The newly acquired properties include a mix of climate-controlled and drive-up storage options serving residential, business, and vehicle storage needs."The second quarter of 2026 represents a transformational moment for Storage Star as we continue expanding into new regions while strengthening our presence in existing markets," said Matt Garibaldi, CEO of Storage Star. "More than doubling the number of states we operate in is an exciting milestone for our team and reflects the momentum behind our growth strategy and long-term vision for the brand."Storage Star plans to integrate its operational platform across all newly acquired properties, with improvements including upgraded technology systems, enhanced safety and security measures, online payments, contactless rentals, keyless entry, and 24/7 AI-powered virtual customer support. The company will also undertake significant capital improvement projects, including building maintenance, signage upgrades, fresh paint, paving, roof replacement, and other enhancements designed to modernize facilities and strengthen curb appeal."As we grow, our mission remains consistent – serve our customers with excellence and integrity while building a company that makes us and our loved ones proud," Garibaldi added. "We look forward to investing in these properties, becoming part of these communities, and building strong local relationships across the country."About Storage StarStorage Star is a leading self-storage company operating 10 million rentable square feet of storage space across 120 facilities in 21 states. Built on a mission of serving customers with excellence and integrity, Storage Star is committed to delivering exceptional service and a seamless storage experience in every community it serves. For more information, visit storagestar.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.