GS Draft Named Primary National Installation and Service Partner for TendedBar

TendedBar's Countertop Craft Beverage System serves refreshers, dirty sodas, boba drinks and iced coffees. GS Draft now serves as the exclusive nationwide partner for installation, service and maintenance of the system. GS Draft System Solutions is now the primary nationwide installation, service and maintenance partner for TendedBar's automated craft beverage systems, bringing proven field expertise in beverage infrastructure to the partnership. TendedBar, an industry leader in automated craft beverage dispensing, has named GS Draft its primary nationwide partner for installation, service and maintenance of its Countertop Craft Beverage System and upcoming Dual-Screen Vending Solution.

Collaboration pairs TendedBar's Countertop Craft Beverage System and Dual-Screen Vending Solution with GS Draft's nationwide installation and service expertise.

GS Draft doesn't just know beverage equipment. They know how to build a market in the channels where we want to grow.” — Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder and CEO of TendedBar

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GS Draft System Solutions , an industry leader in commercial beverage systems, draft technology, and national field installations, today announced a strategic collaboration with TendedBar , a leader in automated craft beverage dispensing technology.Under this new partnership, GS Draft will serve as the primary nationwide installation, service, and maintenance partner for TendedBar’s Countertop Craft Beverage System and its upcoming Dual-Screen Vending Solution. The collaboration brings together TendedBar’s automated beverage platform with GSDraft’s proven field expertise in beverage infrastructure, installation, calibration, service, and ongoing support."GS Draft doesn't just know beverage equipment. They know how to build a market in the channels where we want to grow," said Justin Honeysuckle, Co-Founder and CEO of TendedBar. As demand grows for faster, more flexible beverage programs across hospitality, entertainment, travel, convenience retail, micro-markets, and high-volume venue environments, this partnership helps operators deploy TendedBar beverage-agnostic systems with greater confidence, consistency, and speed.Solving the Scale and Maintenance ChallengeWhile technology is reshaping the modern beverage experience, the success of any automated system depends on reliable infrastructure, precise installation, consistent product delivery, and strong field support. By joining forces, TendedBar and GS Draft solve a major deployment challenge for operators: bringing advanced craft beverage automation into the field with dependable national installation and service coverage.GS Draft brings its reputation as one of the country’s elite, go-anywhere commercial beverage system experts to the partnership. Whether an operator is launching the TendedBar Countertop Craft Beverage System in a hotel, convenience store, micro-market, airport, arena, restaurant, or retail environment, or preparing for the next phase of TendedBar’s Dual-Screen Vending Solution, GS Draft provides the boots on the ground needed to support installation, calibration, service, and long-term uptime.“At GS Draft, clean lines, pristine drink quality, and maximizing system uptime are at the core of what we do,” said John O’Connell, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development at GS Draft System Solutions. “Earning TendedBar’s trust to manage their installations and servicenationwide is a testament to our team’s technical expertise and our ability to support the next generation of beverage technology.”A Synergy of StrengthsThis collaboration represents a powerful synergy in the beverage dispensing ecosystem:For TendedBar: Access to an expert, mobile, nationwide network of beverage system technicians, allowing for accelerated rollouts, consistent installation standards, and dependable field support.For GS Draft: Further expansion of its service portfolio beyond traditional draft systems, solidifying its position as a trusted, platform-agnostic infrastructure and service partner for emerging beverage technologies.TendedBar’s Countertop Craft Beverage System is designed to help operators serve a wide range of premium craft beverages, including refreshers, dirty sodas, iced coffees, teas, energy drinks, mocktails, boba-style beverages, cocktails, and more from a compact footprint with precise recipe execution and consistent portion control. These features, combined with an on-board payment platform, bring this system to the forefront of beverage innovation.About GS Draft System SolutionsGS Draft System Solutions specializes in the custom design, precision installation, and nationwide servicing of advanced commercial beverage systems. Serving commercial venues, stadiums, hospitality brands, restaurants, convenience retail, and beverage operators across the United States, GS Draft is committed to optimizing beverage delivery, maximizing system performance, and ensuring consistent drink quality for every client, anywhere. For more information, visit gsdraft.com.About TendedBarTendedBar is an industry-leading automated craft beverage technology company built to help operators serve high-quality beverages with speed, consistency, and precision. Originally proven in high-volume sports and entertainment venues, TendedBar is expanding into everyday hospitality and retail environments through its Countertop Craft Beverage System and upcoming Dual-Screen Vending Solution.The TendedBar platform supports a wide variety of beverage categories, including refreshers, dirty sodas, boba-style beverages, iced coffees, teas, energy drinks, mocktails, cocktails, and other custom beverage programs. By combining automation, portion control, recipe consistency, and flexible menu capabilities, TendedBar helps operators reduce service bottlenecks, improve guest satisfaction, and unlock new beverage revenue opportunities. For more information, visit tendedbar.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.