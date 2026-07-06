SureBright Anywhere Launches First-of-Its-Kind Post-Purchase Warranty Platform for Customers Buying Products

SureBright Anywhere

CES 2026 TWICE Picks Award winner introduces an AI-powered consumer platform to manage warranty protection across more than 50 product categories

We built SureBright Anywhere because most people realize they need a warranty after they've started using it. It's a safety net for later moments, protecting what they've already invested in.” — Manish Chauhan, CEO, SureBright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SureBright , a leading InsurTech platform for product protection, today announced the public launch of SureBright Anywhere , a consumer warranty platform that lets shoppers add protection to eligible products after checkout.The platform extends warranty access beyond the traditional point of purchase, giving consumers a second chance to protect what they’ve already bought. With SureBright Anywhere, shoppers can set up coverage for eligible products purchased from Amazon, Walmart, and more than 1,000 other retailers in under two minutes. With an advanced AI instantly parsing all the product information from uploaded invoices, finding the perfect coverage plan for your products becomes extremely convenient.The launch follows the CES 2026 TWICE Picks Awards, which recognized SureBright for its innovation in consumer product protection.Closing the post-purchase protection gapMillions of consumers pass on warranty coverage at checkout - and have no way back in once the cart closes. Most retailer and manufacturer programs end the enrollment window at the point of sale, leaving shoppers who later change their minds with no good options.SureBright Anywhere changes that. Consumers can enroll any eligible product within 90 days of purchase, covering everything from smartphones and laptops to e-bikes, lawn mowers, guitars, luxury handbags - spanning more than 50 product categories. Because coverage follows the consumer, not the retailer: a product bought on a marketplace, at a local shop, or directly from a brand is protected the same way.“We built SureBright Anywhere because most customers realize they need a warranty after they have spent some time using their product,” said Manish Chauhan, CEO of SureBright. “We're providing a safety net for those later moments - so consumers can still protect the products they’ve already invested in.”Transparency by designSureBright Anywhere is built on a simple promise: no fine-print surprises, no mystery pricing, and no endless call transfers. Every cost, deductible, and limit is shown in plain language before checkout, so consumers know exactly what they're getting and what they'll pay before they commit.SureBright Anywhere offers two core plan types - Accidental Damage plans and Extended Warranty plans.Coverage includes:● Cracked, shattered, or damaged screens● Liquid spills and submersion damage● Accidental drops, dents, and structural damage● Mechanical and electrical failures● Power surge protection● Wear and tear affecting product functionality● 100% of repair costs, including labor - not just parts● Replacement or reimbursement when repair isn’t possibleBuilt for speedClaims are filed entirely online - no phone calls, no store visits - in under two minutes. SureBright Anywhere targets a true resolution (repair scheduled, replacement shipped, or reimbursement processed) within 48 hours, backed by a network of more than 3,000 repair centers nationwide. The plans come with a free 30-day cancellation window, with an option for prorated refunds after that.Warranty Vault simplifies warranty managementAlongside its post-purchase plans, SureBright Anywhere introduces Warranty Vault - a centralized dashboard that brings receipts, coverage details, expiration dates, and claims into one secure place, for every product a consumer owns. Currently it’s being offered for free to all shoppers, even without an active SureBright plan to manage all their product warranties in a single view. Customers find it’s feature to get AI guidance on coverage terms especially helpful.Traction and trustSureBright Anywhere is powered by SureBright - the same warranty expertise trusted by more than 500 brands, enterprises and retailers, now available directly to consumers. Customers consistently cite fast claim resolution, proactive communication, and hassle-free replacements among the platform’s strengths.AvailabilitySureBright Anywhere warranty plans are available now at www.surebrightanywhere.com . Coverage can be set up in under two minutes with basic product details: what was purchased, when, and where.In addition to SureBright Anywhere, SureBright continues to help more than 500 brands and retailers offer embedded warranty programs through their own online and in-store purchase experiences. Retailers interested in learning more can visit www.surebright.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.