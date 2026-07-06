Governor Lamont Provides Update on Impacts From Saturday Evening’s Severe Storms
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the severe weather that impacted Connecticut on Saturday evening:
“Last night’s severe storms left thousands of homes in the region without power, and while utility crews immediately began working on restoration, they believe that repairs in certain areas may take several days due to the scale of damage across the area,” Governor Lamont said. “The utilities have called down additional crews from Canada to help restore power in Connecticut as soon as possible, and our administration will do anything in our ability that can help expedite power restoration. Additionally, the state’s emergency response team remains in contact with every affected town and stands ready to send additional support the moment a municipality requests it. Connecticut has been through storms like this before, and we get through them by looking out for one another. Stay safe, and we’ll keep you updated.”
A few additional things residents can do:
- If you rely on medically necessary equipment and lose power, or if you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.
- Stay clear of any downed power lines. Always assume they are live and dangerous; report them to your utility right away.
- For real-time updates on state road closures, visit CTroads.org. Obey all signage when approaching road closures. The Connecticut Department of Transportation and municipalities are coordinating with utilities to clear roads of downed trees and power lines.
- Check on elderly neighbors, family, and anyone who may need a hand.
- For non-emergency help, contact your town’s local officials. You can also visit www.211ct.org or call 2-1-1 for more information.
- Sign up for emergency alerts at portal.ct.gov/ctalert.
- Keep monitoring weather alerts over the coming days, as additional rainfall could bring a risk of flash flooding. Never drive through a flooded road.
- Always operate emergency generators outdoors, at least 15 to 20 feet away from your home, with the exhaust pointing away from all doors, windows, and vents.
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