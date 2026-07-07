Grammy-Nominated Producer Mali Wilson to Release 'No More Silence' on July 17 in Partnership with Spill the Honey

Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and recording artist Mali Wilson will release her new single, "No More Silence," on July 17 in partnership with Spill the Honey. The songwriting team behind "No More Silence" gathers during an early writing session. The single, written by Mali Wilson, Eric D. Wilson, Craig J. Snider, and Dr. Shari Rogers, will be released worldwide on July 17 in partnership with Spill the Honey. Official artwork for "No More Silence," the new single by Grammy-nominated producer and recording artist Mali Wilson. Created in partnership with Spill the Honey, the song will be released worldwide on July 17

New song supports education, dialogue, and continued awareness of the historic Black–Jewish Civil Rights partnership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and recording artist Mali Wilson (formerly Malissa "Mali" Hunter) will release her new single, "No More Silence," worldwide on July 17. Created in partnership with Dr. Shari Rogers, Spill the Honey , and EarthAngel Worldwide , the song serves as the musical centerpiece of the Spill the Honey Movement, an initiative dedicated to promoting understanding, education, and dialogue inspired by the historic partnership between African American and Jewish communities during the Civil Rights Movement.Written by Mali Wilson, Craig J. Snider, Eric D. Wilson, and Dr. Shari Rogers, "No More Silence" emerged from a collaborative creative process centered on themes of unity, compassion, and shared humanity. The song encourages listeners of every background to reject hatred, speak against injustice, and work toward stronger communities.The project grew out of Wilson's longstanding relationship with Dr. Rogers following the completion of the documentary Shared Legacies, for which Wilson and the StoneWood Studios creative team provided the original score. After the film's release, Dr. Rogers invited Wilson to create an original song that would extend the documentary's message beyond the screen and continue engaging audiences through music.For more than three years, Wilson has performed "No More Silence" at community gatherings, educational programs, and public events across the United States, including appearances in New York City's Central Park, Morehouse College, the Billie Holiday Theatre, and Juneteenth celebrations. Following many of those performances, audience members repeatedly asked when the song would become publicly available.The July 17 release answers that request while supporting the broader educational mission of Spill the Honey.Wilson recently released her debut full-length album, Retro In Real Time, but chose to release "No More Silence" independently because of its connection to the movement's ongoing educational and community initiatives."Music has always had the ability to bring people together across cultures and generations," said Wilson. "My hope is that 'No More Silence' encourages people to choose understanding over division and reminds us that our shared humanity is greater than the differences that separate us."Spill the Honey, founded by Dr. Shari Rogers, is a national organization that uses arts, education, and cultural programming to address antisemitism and racism while strengthening relationships inspired by the historic Black–Jewish Civil Rights alliance. Through initiatives including the award-winning documentary Shared Legacies, the National Education Initiative, and the Bars & Bridges Hip-Hop Education Program, the organization works with schools, universities, museums, faith communities, and civic organizations throughout the United States.The release also reflects the ongoing partnership between Spill the Honey and EarthAngel Worldwide, the nonprofit founded by Wilson. Based at StoneWood Ranch in Georgia, EarthAngel Worldwide combines music, youth development, environmental stewardship, artist mentorship, and pollinator education to foster stronger communities and encourage responsible stewardship of the environment."No More Silence" will be available on all major digital streaming platforms beginning July 17.About Spill the HoneySpill the Honey is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to combating antisemitism and racism through arts-based education and cultural engagement. Inspired by the historic partnership between African American and Jewish leaders during the Civil Rights Movement, the organization develops educational programming that promotes dialogue, empathy, and collaboration through film, music, and community initiatives.About Mali WilsonGrammy-nominated producer, songwriter, and recording artist Mali Wilson is the founder of StoneWood Studios and EarthAngel Worldwide. Throughout her career, Wilson has combined music, artist development, education, and community engagement to create projects that encourage collaboration, creativity, and positive social impact.About EarthAngel WorldwideEarthAngel Worldwide is a Georgia-based nonprofit organization that brings together music, environmental stewardship, youth mentorship, artist development, pollinator education, and community programming. Operating from StoneWood Ranch, the organization promotes the belief that caring for people and caring for the planet are complementary missions.

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