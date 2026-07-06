Clay County Historic Sites Awarded Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area Grant

Liberty, MO — Clay County Historic Sites has been awarded a grant from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area (FFNHA) to support the Slave Dwelling Project, an educational initiative that will explore the history of slavery and the enduring struggle for freedom at the Jesse James Birthplace.

The project, "Slave Dwelling Project with Joseph McGill," will bring nationally recognized living historian Joseph McGill to the Jesse James Birthplace for an overnight living history experience and public programming centered on the site's historic slave dwelling. Through this effort, Clay County Historic Sites aims to deepen public understanding of the lives of enslaved African Americans, strengthen heritage tourism, and foster meaningful conversations about slavery, freedom, and Missouri's frontier history.

“Clay County Historic Sites is pleased to be bringing Joseph McGill and the Slave Dwelling Project to the Jesse James Birthplace. Through educational outreach, the Slave Dwelling Project has encouraged honest conversations about slavery and its enduring legacy in America. Bringing this program to Clay County will provide an extraordinary educational opportunity for our region and engage participants in meaningful dialogue and honor the contributions surrounding the lives of enslaved African Americans and their descendants in our communities,” said Elizabeth Beckett, Clay County Historic Sites Manager.

Freedom’s Frontier is a congressionally designated national heritage area that spans eastern Kansas and western Missouri, working with partners to preserve and share the stories of the region’s role in shaping the nation’s history. FFNHA provides grant funding to support projects promoting heritage tourism, historic preservation, and public interpretation.

“Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area is proud to support projects like this that bring our shared history to life,” said Lucinda Adams, FFNHA Executive Director. “By investing in local partners, we’re helping communities preserve their stories, engage new audiences, and strengthen heritage tourism across the region.”

The project is expected to be completed by October 11, 2026.





About Clay County Historic Sites

Clay County Historic Sites preserves and interprets the county's rich cultural heritage through the stewardship of the Jesse James Birthplace, Jesse James Bank Museum, Pharis Farm, and Mt. Gilead Church & School. Through exhibits, educational programming, special events, and community partnerships, the Historic Sites connects residents and visitors with the diverse people, places, and stories that have shaped Clay County and Missouri.

By preserving these historic resources and expanding opportunities for learning, Clay County Historic Sites fosters a deeper understanding of the region's history for future generations.





About Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area

Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area (FFNHA) builds awareness of struggles for freedom in western Missouri and eastern Kansas. Established by Congress in 2006, FFNHA covers a unique physical and cultural landscape across 41 counties and 31,000 square miles. It promotes three diverse, interwoven, and nationally significant stories: frontier settlement, the Missouri-Kansas Border War and Civil War, and enduring civil rights disputes. FFNHA inspires respect for multiple perspectives and empowers area residents to preserve and share these stories, achieving its goals through interpretation, preservation, conservation, and education for all residents and visitors. It is one of 62 federally recognized national heritage areas across the United States.

For more information, visit freedomsfrontier.org.