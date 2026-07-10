Rodeo Realty Launches Career Workshop for Newly Licensed Realtors

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty has announced the launch of its new Career Launch Series, a complimentary educational workshop designed to help newly licensed real estate professionals build a successful foundation for long-term success in the industry.

Led by Rodeo Realty Founder & President Syd Leibovitch, the workshop series will be held at the company's Encino, Westlake Village, and Beverly Hills offices throughout July. The events are intended for individuals who have recently earned their real estate license, are preparing to take their licensing exam, or are exploring a career in residential real estate.

For nearly four decades, Leibovitch has helped train and mentor thousands of real estate professionals throughout California. Many agents who began their careers at Rodeo Realty have gone on to become top-producing Realtors, building successful businesses serving clients across Southern California.

What training will I receive?

Understanding contracts, forms, disclosures, negotiations, and your role as a real estate professional.

What does it cost to get started in real estate?

Licensing costs, association dues, MLS access, marketing expenses, and what you’ll need to begin your career.

How will I get my business started?

Where do buyers and sellers come from, and what prospecting activities create success?

What happens once I find a client?

Learn the steps from first meeting to signed contract and successful closing.

When my transaction closes, how do I get paid?

Understanding commissions, escrow, and the payment process.

How do I choose the right company to work for?

Compare training, support, culture, technology, marketing, and management availability.

What commission splits and services do companies offer?

Learn how compensation plans work and what services and support you should expect in return.

During each workshop, attendees will gain practical insight into the questions every new agent faces, including how to generate business, work with buyers and sellers, understand the transaction process, evaluate brokerage opportunities, and establish a strong foundation for long-term success.

Participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions, network with experienced Rodeo Realty professionals, and learn more about the training, mentorship, and support available to agents beginning their careers.

Career Launch Series Schedule:

Thursday, July 16, 2026

Rodeo Realty – Encino

17501 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91316

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Friday, July 17, 2026

Rodeo Realty – Westlake Village

100 N Westlake Blvd, Suite 100A

Westlake Village, CA 91362

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Rodeo Realty – Beverly Hills

202 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

6:30 PM – 8:00 PM

Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served at each event.

Admission is free, but seating is limited. Advance registration is encouraged.

About Rodeo Realty

Founded in 1986, Rodeo Realty is one of California's largest independently owned real estate brokerages, serving communities throughout Southern California. The company is recognized for its commitment to professional development, innovative marketing, and helping agents build lasting, successful careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.