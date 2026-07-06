Plymouth Economic Development Foundation Announces New Co-Working Space in Downtown Plymouth

Enclave to Operate Professional Hub for Entrepreneurs, Freelancers, and Growing Businesses

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plymouth Economic Development Foundation (The Plymouth Foundation) is proud to announce the launch of a new co-working space at Two Main Street, in the heart of downtown Plymouth. Operated by Enclave, a leading provider of flexible, community-focused workspaces, the new facility opened its doors on June 29th, 2026, and is poised to become a key hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across the South Shore.This initiative marks a major milestone in the Foundation’s mission to support sustainable economic growth and meet the evolving needs of modern professionals. Located just steps from Plymouth’s historic waterfront and cultural attractions, the space will offer a suite of amenities—including shared desks, private offices, meeting rooms, and event space—designed to support both emerging startups and established businesses seeking flexibility and community.“This project has been years in the making,” said Jay Kimball, Vice President of the Foundation Board of Directors. “As more people seek vibrant, walkable places to work, Plymouth is ready to meet that demand. We’re thrilled to partner with Enclave to bring this resource to the community, and to welcome a new generation of professionals into our downtown.”With locations in Chicagoland, DC/Maryland/Virginia, Dallas/Fort Worth and Southern California, Enclave has recently expanded into New England, with Plymouth becoming their fourth space in the Greater Boston Region. Enclave is known for cultivating inclusive, well-designed work environments that support productivity and connection. Their signature blend of modern design and local character makes them a natural fit for Plymouth’s growing innovation economy.“We’re excited to expand into Plymouth,” said Enclave Founder and CEO Robert Kellman. “This town is rich in history and energy, and we see enormous potential to help small businesses, remote workers, and creative professionals thrive here.”Enclave aims to be a partner to entrepreneurs and small businesses and will offer a space to host workshops, networking events, and programming for those in the region’s expanding Blue Economy sector.Key Features:• High-speed internet & ergonomic workstations• Private offices, shared desks & conference rooms• Community kitchen & lounge areas• Professional development programming• Event space available for business and nonprofit useFor additional details, including membership and office pricing - please visit www.enclavecoworking.com or reach out to the Greater Boston team at 617-307-7703 / boston@enclavecoworking.com.About the Plymouth Economic Development FoundationThe Plymouth Economic Development Foundation is a nonprofit committed to fostering economic growth, innovation, and workforce opportunity across the region. From strategic investments to community partnerships, the Foundation works to ensure that Plymouth remains a great place to live, work, and build a future.About EnclaveEnclave is a community-first co-working brand offering thoughtfully designed spaces for individuals and teams who want more from where they work. With a growing presence across New England, Enclave builds environments that inspire connection, creativity, and impact.________________________________________Media Contact:Stephen Cole, Exec. Dir.Plymouth Foundationstephen.cole@plymouth-ma.biz | 774-343-5024

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