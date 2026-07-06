COMMUNITY FOUNDATION FOR PALM BEACH AND MARTIN COUNTIES ANNOUNCES $6.56M IN GRANTS TO SUPPORT 177 LOCAL NONPROFITS

Community Foundation Logo Reg. Love Serving Autism Light House Café Ministries Suits for Seniors/Career Ready

Funding Includes Year-Round, Summer, Micro, and Multi-Year Grants Across Palm Beach and Martin Counties

Together, these grants reflect the Community Foundation’s enduring commitment to strengthening the nonprofits that are creating meaningful, lasting change throughout our region.” — Julie Fisher Cummings

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties announced today it will award a record $6,560,035 in grants to 177 nonprofit organizations serving residents throughout the region. The investment, which is the largest competitive grantmaking effort in the Community Foundation's 54-year history, represents both the highest dollar amount and the greatest number of nonprofit recipients ever funded in a single grant cycle.The Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that creates partnerships with donors, nonprofits and community members to address the region’s chronic and emerging issues. Since its founding in 1972, the Community Foundation has awarded grants to more than 3,600 nonprofit organizations, helping strengthen the communities it serves through strategic, community-driven philanthropy.“The impact of our competitive grant process extends far beyond the dollars awarded. These investments empower organizations that are meeting our community’s greatest needs every single day,” said Julie Fisher Cummings, chair of the Community Foundation’s Community Impact Committee. “Together, these grants reflect the Community Foundation’s enduring commitment to strengthening the nonprofits that are creating meaningful, lasting change throughout our region.”The 2026 grant recipients include:Year-Round Grant Recipients211 Palm Beach Treasure Coast, Achievement Centers for Children & Families, Adopt-A-Family of the Palm Beaches, ARC of the Treasure Coast, Arts4All Florida – Palm Beach County, Banner Lake Club, Boca Helping Hands, Boys & Girls Clubs of Martin County, Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope, Caridad Center, Center for Child Counseling, Center for Trauma Counseling, CityHouse, Community Greening, Community Partners of South Florida, Council on Aging of Martin County, CROS Ministries, the Early Learning Coalitions of Indian River, Martin and Okeechobee Counties and Palm Beach County, El Sol Neighborhood Resource Center, Els for Autism Foundation, Extraordinary Charities, Farmworker Coordinating Council of Palm Beach County, Faith Hope Love Charity (Stand Down House), Feed the Hungry Pantry of Palm Beach County, Feeding South Florida, Florida State University Foundation, Hanley Foundation, Hannah's Home of South Florida, Healthy Mothers/Healthy Babies Coalition of Palm Beach County, Holy Ground Shelter for the Homeless, HomeSafe, House of Hope, Housing Leadership Council of Palm Beach County, Integrated Healthcare Systems Riviera, Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County, Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, Loggerhead Marinelife Center, M.I.S.S. Inc. of the Treasure Coast, Morningday Community Solutions, Neighborhood Renaissance, North Palm Youth Symphony, Northend Rise (RISE Coleman Park), Palm Beach County Food Bank, Palm Beach Harvest, Partners for Housing Palm Beach County, Promise Fund, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Restoration Bridge International, Rhonda's Promise, Riviera Beach Community Development Corporation, Roses Transportation Services, Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services, Space Connect Foundation/McArthur's Own, Spirit of Giving Network, St. Ann Place Outreach Center, U.B. Kinsey Educational & Community Center, The Lord's Place, The Soup Kitchen, The Unbreakable Organization, Tykes & Teens, Urban League of Palm Beach County, Vita Nova, and Young Singers of the Palm Beaches.Summer Grant Recipients (Grants designated for summer programming)All About ABC's Learning Center, Braids and Business Education, Breakthrough Miami, CAPE Universal, the City of Greenacres, Children's Health and Mentor Program (CHAMP), Cox Science Center and Aquarium, Delray Beach Public Library, Education Foundation of Martin County, Esperanza Community Center, Grandma's Place, Juneteenth of Palm Beach County, Livingston's Way Foundation – Future Wavemakers, Love, Hope & Healing, Martin County Police Athletic League, MCA Total Experience, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, Palm Beach Children's Chorus, Palm Beach State College, Prime Time Palm Beach County/Divinity Dance, Quantum House, Rise and Shine Christian Academy, Sea Turtles Adventures, Sunflower Creative Arts, and The Milagro Center.Capacity-Building Grant Recipients (Grants designed to enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and sustainability of nonprofits)Ballet Palm Beach, Bigger than Sports, Schoolhouse Children's Museum, Bridge the Gap Empowerment Center, Fiesta de Pueblo, Fighting Hunger One Bite at a Time PBC, Green Cars for Kids, Healing Hearts Pet Therapy, Inner City Innovators, Jeff Industries, JVAC, Kids Kickstart, KTM Youth & Community Network, Lakou Lokal, LETCO Community Development, Lowe Art Breakthroughs, No More Starving Artists Foundation, Open Hearts for Orphans, Our Sister's Place, Pink Queen Foundation, Prom Beach, PROPEL, Rooted Impact Collective, Sereni Postnatal Retreat, and True Amor Foundation.Multi-Year Grant Recipients (Multi-year investments that will be distributed over a three-year period to support sustainable, long-term impact)Ascension 33, Bound for College, CareBag, Center for Technology, Enterprise & Development, Connect to Greatness, DePorres Place, Dress for Success Palm Beaches, Emanuel Jackson Sr. Project, Empower Healthcare, Equity Entrepreneur Center, Federation of Families of Florida, First Church of God South Bay, Friends of Foster Children of Palm Beach County, Hands Together for Haitians, Her 2nd Chance, HISPA, Hispanic Entrepreneur Initiative, Interactive Community Alliance, KOP Mentoring Network, Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group, Light House Café Ministries, Mental Health America of the Palm Beaches, Moms in the Muck, National Autism Registry, National Wildlife Refuge Association, First Serve USA, Palm Beach County Police Athletic League, Path to College Foundation, People of Purpose, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union No. 630 Joint Apprenticeship & Training Trust Fund, Project LIFT, Rico's Scholarship Foundation, Scholar Career Coaching, School of MoneyMo, Space Connect Foundation, Student ACES, Suits for Seniors/Career Ready, T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, Take Stock in Children Palm Beach County, The Glades Initiative, The Nature Conservancy – Florida Chapter, Victory Nursing, Visual Adjectives Seeds, West Atlantic Redevelopment Coalition, Young Men of Distinction, and Youth Empowered to Prosper.Discretionary Grant Recipients (Annual grants generously funded from donor and discretionary funds housed at the Community Foundation)American Association of Caregiving Youth, Armory Art Center, Arms of Hope, Ann Norton Sculpture Garden, Children's Home Society, Clinics Can Help, Florida's Children First, Freeprenuers, Human Trafficking Coalition, Little Lights Dentistry, Love Serving Autism, Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA), St. George's Center, Stet Media, West Palm Beach Center for Arts and Technology, West Palm Beach Library Foundation, and YMCA of South Palm Beach County.“Our nonprofit partners are deeply connected to the communities they serve and understand firsthand where the greatest needs exist,” said Danita R. DeHaney, president & CEO of the Community Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we are able to provide flexible funding that empowers these organizations to respond to today's challenges while building stronger, more resilient communities for tomorrow.”All grants are awarded through the Community Foundation’s competitive grant process, which is overseen by the Community Impact Committee, a team of dedicated volunteers, and signed off on by the Community Foundation’s Board of Directors. Funding is made possible by charitable funds established by individuals, families, businesses, and organizations who believe in creating lasting local change. For a full list of recipients, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org; to learn more about the competitive grantmaking process, visit yourcommunityfoundation.org/the-competitive-grantmaking-process/.About the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin CountiesThe Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties is a nonprofit organization that leads philanthropy locally. The Community Foundation provides charitable expertise and vehicles to increase the investment options on behalf of individuals, family foundations, and corporations. Since 1972, the Community Foundation has distributed over $300 million in grants and scholarships aimed at closing the area’s opportunity gaps. With its vast network of donors and nonprofit partners, the Community Foundation supports initiatives that improve education and youth, economic opportunity, thriving communities, and crisis preparation and response. Learn more at yourcommunityfoundation.org.

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