StorageBlue Unveils AI-Powered Employee Portal to Streamline Operations Across Its Growing Self-Storage Network

New Internal Platform Combines Employee Scheduling, Pickup Coordination, Fleet Tracking, Maintenance Management, and AI Into One Intelligent Workspace

As we continue to grow, investing in custom-built technology allows us to deliver our services more efficiently while giving our employees better tools to support our customers. ” — Alan Mruvka

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its recent announcement outlining its long-term artificial intelligence strategy, StorageBlue , one of the New York metropolitan area's fastest-growing self-storage companies, today announced the launch of its new StorageBlue Employee Portal, an AI-powered operations platform designed to modernize internal workflows and improve efficiency across the company's expanding portfolio of locations.Developed by StorageBlue's in-house technology and AI team, the invite-only platform serves as a centralized operating system for employees, replacing a patchwork of spreadsheets, text messages, and disconnected third-party applications with a single branded workspace.The platform brings together employee scheduling, free curbside pickup coordination, maintenance ticket management, internal communications, automated notifications, and GPS fleet tracking into one integrated system."AI should solve real business problems, not simply exist for the sake of innovation," said Matt Mrowicki, Chief Technology Officer and Head of AI at StorageBlue. "Our goal was to build an operational platform that gives every employee immediate access to the information they need while helping managers make faster, smarter decisions. This isn't just another employee portal, it's an intelligent operating system for the business."One of the platform's defining features is a proprietary AI assistant embedded throughout the portal. Rather than functioning as a generic chatbot, the assistant securely connects to StorageBlue's internal operational systems, allowing authorized employees to ask natural-language questions and instantly retrieve information from live company data.Employees can quickly access daily schedules, employee information, maintenance requests, GPS trip history, hours worked, and other operational data simply by asking questions in plain English.Beyond responding to employee requests, the AI platform also performs proactive operational analysis, helping identify opportunities to improve truck routing, optimize employee scheduling, streamline maintenance operations, analyze pickup activity, and uncover trends that support more efficient business operations."As we continue to grow, investing in custom-built technology allows us to deliver our services more efficiently while giving our employees better tools to support our customers. AI isn't replacing people, it's empowering them," said Alan Mruvka , Founder and CEO of StorageBlue.The Employee Portal reflects StorageBlue's broader technology strategy of building practical, AI-powered solutions that improve both internal operations and the customer experience. By creating proprietary software tailored specifically to its business, StorageBlue continues to differentiate itself from traditional self-storage operators while investing in scalable infrastructure for future growth.The company plans to continue expanding the platform with additional AI capabilities, automation tools, and operational features as part of its ongoing investment in technology-driven innovation.About StorageBlueStorageBlue is an AI-first self-storage company Serving North Jersey for over 35+ years, providing secure, affordable, and convenient storage solutions for residential and commercial customers. Known for its customer-first approach, StorageBlue offers flexible storage options, competitive pricing, and services designed to make storage simple. With multiple locations throughout New Jersey, StorageBlue helps customers create more space for what matters most.For more information, visit storageblue.com.Media ContactAllison ReichelStorageBlueallison@storageblue.com

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