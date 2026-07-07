Fairfax County, VA Family Law Firm to Move to New Office in June 2026

Fairfax County Family Law Firm

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maddox & Gerock, P.C. is proud to announce its upcoming move to a new office in Fairfax, Virginia, with a target date of operations on June 29. This transition highlights the firm’s growth while maintaining a continued commitment to providing accessible divorce and family law representation to individuals and families throughout Northern Virginia.

The new office will be located at 2677 Prosperity Ave, Suite 200, Fairfax, VA, near the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro Station, offering clients a convenient and centrally located space for consultations and ongoing legal support, though the firm will also continue to offer remote consultations for client convenience. By relocating to this new office, Maddox & Gerock, P.C. aims to better serve current and prospective clients seeking guidance in family law matters.

Maddox & Gerock, P.C. is an energetic, growing law firm that strives to serve individuals and families with innovative solutions, and this move marks another important step in advancing that goal. The firm remains focused on delivering thoughtful representation and practical legal strategies tailored to each client’s needs.

About Maddox & Gerock, P.C.

At Maddox & Gerock, P.C., we provide legal representation for clients in divorce and family law matters, including issues involving child custody, child support, spousal support, property division, and related domestic relations concerns. We represent clients in Alexandria, Annandale, Arlington, Ashburn, Burke, Fairfax, Herndon, Leesburg, Loudoun, Manassas, Manassas Park, McLean, Springfield, Tysons, Falls Church, Vienna, and Washington, D.C.

To learn more about Maddox & Gerock, P.C. or to schedule a consultation, visit the firm’s website at https://www.maddoxandgerock.com/ or call 703-883-8035.



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