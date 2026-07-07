Mainstreet Computers Launches MOE: Online Auto Glass Quoting and Scheduling Built on VIN Accuracy

MOE gives customers instant VIN-based auto glass quotes and online booking while giving shops complete control of pricing and scheduling.

Mainstreet Computers launches MOE: a self-service booking engine for instant online windshield quotes and appointments, flowing straight into Glas-Avenue™.

Customers expect fast online auto glass quotes and booking. MOE delivers accurate VIN-based quotes and appointments in seconds while keeping shops in control of pricing and scheduling.” — Matthew San Felippo, Vice President of Sales & Retention

LIVONIA, MI, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mainstreet Computers , a member of the Convenient Brands family and an auto glass software provider for more than 40 years, today launched MOE (Mainstreet Online Estimating), a customer-facing online auto glass quoting, scheduling, and booking engine that embeds directly on a shop’s website. MOE lets a shop’s customers get an instant windshield replacement online quote and book auto glass service online, without leaving the shop’s site.Available to shops running the Glas-Avenue™ point-of-sale platform, MOE turns a shop’s website into a 24/7 auto glass online booking system — capturing quotes and appointments after hours, on weekends, and whenever the phone can’t be answered. A customer enters their zip code and contact information, identifies their vehicle by license plate or VIN, and selects the glass to be replaced. MOE applies insurance or promotional pricing and the chosen service location, then returns a real, shop-specific price on the spot.Because the vehicle is identified by VIN, every estimate is a VIN-based windshield quote: glass options and pricing reflect that exact vehicle rather than a generic estimate, reducing guesswork and re-quoting. VIN identification also allows MOE to detect whether a vehicle requires ADAS calibration and include the calibration charge automatically at the shop’s configured rate. If the price works, the customer schedules the job, choosing the first available opening or a specific date and time, and receives an immediate confirmation.“Customers expect to get an auto glass quote and book service online, on their own schedule,” said Matthew San Felippo, Vice President of Sales & Retention at Mainstreet Computers. “MOE puts an accurate, VIN-based quote and a booked appointment in the customer’s hands in seconds, while keeping the shop in full control of pricing and scheduling.”Every quote generated through MOE is captured in a web quote activity report, giving owners and managers visibility into online quote activity and follow-up opportunities. MOE is fully configurable auto glass shop booking software: shops control pricing, promotions, service locations, scheduling rules, and the options customers see. Quotes and appointments flow directly into existing Glas-Avenue™ workflows, eliminating manual re-entry.MOE is available now to Glas-Avenue™ customers. To request a demo, visit mainstreetcomputers.com/moe, email sales@mainstreetcomputers.com or call 734.699.0025.About Mainstreet ComputersMainstreet Computers has delivered software, technology, and web services to the auto and flat glass industry for more than 40 years. Its flagship platform, Glas-Avenue™, is a cloud-based point-of-sale system for independent and multi-location auto and flat glass shops across the United States. Mainstreet's product suite includes MobilePRO (technician mobile app), VinPRO (OE VIN part search), Glas-PAY (integrated payment processing), and MOE (online auto glass estimating, scheduling, and booking), along with professional web services that design, build, and host branded shop websites. Mainstreet Computers is a member of the Convenient Brands family of companies. mainstreetcomputers.com

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