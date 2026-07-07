Carlisle, PA Family Law Firm Names Fall 2026 Winner for Parents With Passion Scholarship

Parents With Passion Scholarship

CARLISLE, PA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coover & Associates is proud to announce that Alexandra Harris has been named the Fall 2026 winner of the Parents With Passion Scholarship. The scholarship is offered twice per year in the fall and spring semesters, providing $1,000 in support to a deserving student parent. Alexandra is currently pursuing her J.D. at Penn State Dickinson Law.

The Parents With Passion Scholarship is open to single parents who are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate program and who have maintained a GPA of 3.0 or higher. These requirements reflect the firm's commitment to recognizing students who are balancing the demands of higher education with the responsibilities of raising a child. Our firm is proud to support Alexandra's continued pursuit of a legal education as she shows up every day for both her studies and her daughter.

Applicants must submit proof of enrollment, proof of their current GPA, and a headshot along with their application materials. Students who believe they meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to visit https://www.coovandassoc.com/scholarship for full details and application instructions.

About Coover & Associates

At Coover & Associates, we represent clients across Pennsylvania in family law and divorce matters, criminal defense cases, and estate planning. Our firm serves clients from three office locations in Carlisle, York, and Chambersburg, allowing us to provide accessible legal counsel to individuals and families throughout the region.

To schedule a free consultation with one of our skilled attorneys today, call us at 717-243-9190 or visit https://www.coovandassoc.com/.



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