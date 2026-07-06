Wang Yi Holds Talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

On July 5, 2026 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Helsinki.

Wang Yi said that Finland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China and the first Western country to sign an intergovernmental trade agreement with China. Over the past 76 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China-Finland relations have remained at the forefront of China’s relations with Nordic countries, setting an example of equal exchanges between countries that transcend differences in systems and cultures. The establishment of the future-oriented new-type cooperative partnership between China and Finland in 2017 fully reflects the forward-looking and innovative nature of bilateral relations. No matter how the international landscape changes, China is willing to respect each other and treat each other as equals with Finland, and continue to be trusted partners to each other.

‌Wang Yi stated that China appreciates Finland’s adherence to the one-China principle. China is ready to strengthen exchanges with Finland at all levels, continuously consolidate mutual trust, and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations. Advancing green and low-carbon development is a longstanding policy of the Chinese government, and Finland has unique strengths in sustainable development and innovation. China is willing to work with Finland in the spirit of openness and win-win results to implement the China-Finland Joint Action Plan, expand trade and investment, and broaden cooperation in green transition, scientific and technological innovation, and artificial intelligence. China is willing to conduct dialogue with the EU on the basis of mutual respect, but trade and investment consultation mechanisms must not be used as tools for unilateral pressure. China hopes Finland will play an active role in promoting the sound and steady development of EU-China relations.

Elina Valtonen said that China-Finland friendly exchanges go back a long way. Finland was among the first Western countries to recognize the People’s Republic of China, and has consistently and firmly followed the one-China policy. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides have always respected and trusted each other. Finland highly appreciates President Xi Jinping’s concept that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, and is willing, in the spirit of keeping pace with the times and mutual benefit, to further tap potential and deepen cooperation with China in green and low-carbon development, trade and investment, healthcare, digital economy, and climate change. China is an important partner in addressing key global challenges, and Finland is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with China on multilateral platforms including the United Nations, and looks forward to constructive dialogue and substantive outcomes between the EU and China.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.