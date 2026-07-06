Adi Livyatan Named a 2026 Valley Women's Leadership Awards Nominee

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rodeo Realty proudly congratulates Adi Livyatan on being named a nominee for the 2026 Valley Women's Leadership Awards, presented by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

The Valley Women's Leadership Awards recognize outstanding women who are making a meaningful impact across the Greater San Fernando Valley business community through their leadership, professional achievements, and contributions to their organizations and industries.

For Livyatan, the nomination is a reflection of years spent building a reputation for professionalism, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to her clients. Throughout her career, she has become known for combining exceptional market knowledge with a personalized approach, helping buyers and sellers confidently navigate some of life's most important decisions.

Whether representing luxury estates, family homes, or investment properties, Livyatan approaches every transaction with the same level of dedication, attention to detail, and client advocacy. Her ability to cultivate lasting relationships and consistently deliver outstanding results has earned the trust of clients and colleagues alike.

Beyond her professional achievements, Livyatan exemplifies the qualities of leadership recognized by the Valley Women's Leadership Awards. She is respected not only for her success in real estate, but also for the positive impact she has on those around her through collaboration, mentorship, and a genuine commitment to excellence.

"We're incredibly proud to see Adi receive this well-deserved recognition," said Syd Leibovitch, Founder and CEO of Rodeo Realty. "She is an outstanding professional whose dedication to her clients, her work ethic, and her leadership make her an exceptional representative of our company and our industry. Congratulations to Adi on this tremendous honor."

The winners of the 2026 Valley Women's Leadership Awards will be announced during the Los Angeles Business Journal's annual awards program later this year.

Everyone at Rodeo Realty extends their heartfelt congratulations to Adi Livyatan on this outstanding achievement and wishes her continued success.

About Adi Livyatan

Adi Livyatan is a real estate professional with Rodeo Realty, serving clients throughout Southern California. Known for her integrity, market expertise, and personalized approach, she is committed to helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals while delivering an exceptional client experience.

About Rodeo Realty

Founded in 1986, Rodeo Realty is one of Southern California's premier independent real estate brokerages, serving clients throughout Los Angeles, Ventura, and surrounding counties. The company is recognized for its commitment to exceptional service, innovative marketing, and a culture that supports excellence throughout the real estate profession.



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