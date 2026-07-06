Vicunha and Sonovia Partner to Clean Up the Denim Industry with Revolutionary Ultrasound Technology

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International textile giant Vicunha Têxtil has joined forces with sustainable tech pioneer Sonovia (TASE: SONO) to commercialize a groundbreaking eco-friendly denim manufacturing process.Vicunha, one of the world's top three denim manufacturers, has secured a 20% equity stake in Sonovia through a NIS 2.4 million private placement investment. The strategic alliance values Sonovia at NIS 12 million post-money and establishes a fully funded roadmap to scale its innovative, chemical-free dyeing process globally.Changing How the World Makes JeansTraditional denim production is notoriously resource-intensive and polluting. Sonovia’s proprietary technology rewrites this narrative by using ultrasound waves to infuse indigo dye directly into yarn. This revolutionary method completely eliminates toxic fixing chemicals from the manufacturing cycle while delivering massive environmental savings:• 75% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions• 85% reduction in water consumption• 42% reduction in energy usageScaled for Global ImpactWith an estimated 8% share of the global denim fabric market, Vicunha produces tens of millions of garments annually for the world’s most recognizable fashion brands, including Zara, H&M, Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein. This partnership introduces sustainable manufacturing directly into the heart of a $100 billion global industry."This is a massive vote of confidence from a leading global player," said Shuki Hershkovitz, Founder and Chairman of Sonovia. "Vicunha's investment marks a crucial turning point, transitioning our technology from the lab straight to commercial production lines. Together, we are placing sustainable denim at the forefront of global fashion."About Vicunha TêxtilVicunha Têxtil is a global leader in denim and jeanswear manufacturing. Operating advanced production facilities across Latin America, the company employs approximately 7,000 workers and supplies high-quality, innovative fabrics to elite international fashion brands.About SonoviaSonovia is a Tel Aviv-listed technology company dedicated to creating clean textile solutions. Through its proprietary ultrasound wave technology, Sonovia develops high-performance, sustainable manufacturing applications that drastically reduce environmental impact without sacrificing fabric quality.

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